Ateneo-UP game caps off UAAP elims with much at stake

ALL is set for the last eliminations gameday of UAAP Season 84 and action will be top-notch from the tip-off of the first game to the final buzzer of the last.

All four games will have some degree of weight in the semifinals with a win here and the loss there showing a fine line between making it through to the next phase or an early exit.

Top teams Ateneo and University of the Philippines clash in the 7 p.m. match to cap the four-game bill on Sunday.

TILTING BALANCE: UP (11-2) will send shockwaves if it ever hurdles mighty Ateneo (13-0) as it will become the first team since October 2018 to inflict a loss to the Blue Eagles. The Fighting Maroons certainly want to rebound from its 90-81 opening day loss and Carl Tamayo and co. will be raring to get one back in this Battle of Katipunan. An Ateneo win, though, means a second straight stepladder semis in lieu of the traditional Final Four.

TAKING CARE OF BUSINESS: Though sitting at sixth place, Adamson (5-8) still has a puncher's chance of making it to the postseason. But before the Soaring Falcons think of that, Jerom Lastimosa and the Falcons will have to hurdle the lowly University of the East (0-13) at the 10 a.m. game. Adamson waylaid UE, 82-66, in their first round meeting for its first win of the season.

Olsen Racela's Tamaraws are looking to take the final spot in the semifinals.

PHOTO: UAAP

BARGING THROUGH: Far Eastern University (6-7) can put pressure on its peers with a win against also-ran University of Santo Tomas (3-10) at 12:30 p.m. RJ Abarrientos, L-Jay Gonzales, and Xyrus Torres are all focused on repeating their 76-51 rout of the Growling Tigers in the first round and secure the Tamaraws at least a playoff for the No. 4 spot and

SEARCH FOR TOP DOG: National University (6-7) will have the tallest task of all teams chasing that last Final Four ticket when it meets No. 3 seed La Salle (8-5) at 4:30 p.m. As potent as the Bulldogs' defense is, coach Jeff Napa is still in search for that consistent offensive production, may it be from John Lloyd Clemente, Enzo Joson, Shaun Ildefonso, or rookies Janjan Felicilda and Reyland Torres. They face the Green Archers who will surely be banking on Justine Baltazar. La Salle narrowly escaped with a 59-55 win over NU in the first round.

PLAYER TO WATCH: All eyes will be on Zavier Lucero as he tries to deliver when the lights are at their brightest for UP in this colossal clash against Ateneo. The Fil-Am high-flyer was checked in that debut, scoring only two points and three rebounds, but has since delivered for the Fighting Maroons that even earned him a place in the MVP conversation. There's no better way to show that you've arrived than helping your side slice through the armor of the juggernaut Blue Eagles side.

