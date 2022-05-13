What you need to know about Game 3 of UAAP Finals

IT all boils down to this.

Ateneo and University of the Philippines collide for one final time as they dispute the UAAP Season 84 crown on Friday for the winner-take-all Game Three at Mall of Asia Arena.

Tip-off is at 6 p.m. with the Blue Eagles and the Fighting Maroons fighting tooth-and-nail just to get their hands on the trophy.

Here's what you need to know about the all-important Game Three.

Ateneo vs UP Game 3 preview

ONE FOR THE BOOKS: Whose history will be written? For Ateneo, it's a matter of extending its stranglehold atop the UAAP mountain as it seeks to complete its dream four-peat. On the other hand, UP is seeking to end a 36-year odyssey as it looks to bring the crown back in Diliman. Whose destiny will be realized?

RICCI REDEMPTION: Ricci Rivero earned the brunt of the ire from fans for his uncharacteristic late game gaffe back in Game Two where he milked the clock when UP was still down by four. Coach Goldwin Monteverde absolved the senior of the blame and expects the Fighting Maroons to bounce back stronger come the decider. Focus should be on Rivero as he tries to shake this mistake off and end his UAAP career with a second ring to boot.

DOUBLE GOLD: Ange Kouame is happy to win the Season MVP trophy, but there's really nothing else he wants but to claim another championship. With Ateneo facing grave danger, the naturalized center did just that, powering the Blue Eagles with 14 points, 14 rebounds, and eight blocks to take the 69-66 victory. Expect another superhuman effort from Kouame if Ateneo indeed heads to its fourth straight crown.

BATTLE OF THE BOARDS: He who controls the rebounds controls the game. That has been the trend in this best-of-three Finals series with UP winning Game One bya thread, 51 to 50, and Ateneo taking Game Two, 49 to 42. That makes the joust between Kouame, and his Blue Eagle peers Raffy Verano and Matthew Daves against the Fighting Maroons' Malick Diouf, Carl Tamayo, and Zavier Lucero all the more interesting as they fight for every possession.

PLAYER TO WATCH: Carl Tamayo should have been in consideration for the Finals MVP had UP snatched Game Two. Averaging 14.0 points, 10.5 rebounds, 3.5 steals, 2.0 assists, and 1.5 blocks in the Finals, the Rookie of the Year has been the shining light for the Fighting Maroons. And if UP draws another superb game from the Gilas Pilipinas stud, don't be surprised to see a bonfire happening soon at the Sunken Garden.

