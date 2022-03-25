UAAP opening-day fireworks as Ateneo tests mettle of rejigged UP

ATENEO begins its four-peat bid by taking on another preseason favorite in University of the Philippines as the UAAP Season 84 men's basketball tournament finally tips off on Saturday at Mall of Asia Arena.

The Blue Eagles, bannered by national players SJ Belangel, Dave Ildefonso, and Ange Kouame, test their mettle against a Fighting Maroons side buoyed by former juniors stars Carl Tamayo, Gerry Abadiano, and Terrence Fortea.

Ateneo coach Tab Baldwin is hoping to see the Blue Eagles pick up from where they left off after two years of inactivity, while coach Goldwin Monteverde is just aiming to have a superb start in his new chapter in Diliman.

The marquee matchup will also provide a glimpse on the two schools' highly touted recruits in Ateneo's Chris Koon and UP's Zavier Lucero when they lock horns at 4 p.m.

Busy opening sked

All of the other schools will make their debut in a loaded quadruple-header after a short pre-taped opening ceremony at 9 a.m.

Far Eastern University, led by the duo of L-Jay Gonzales and RJ Abarrientos, opens the hostilities at 10 a.m. when it meets the rejigged University of Santo Tomas, which will lean on Joshua Fontanilla.

Newly hired coaches also get a fresh start as Adamson of coach Nash Racela meets the National University of coach Jeff Napa at 1 p.m., and the La Salle team of coach Derrick Pumaren face off against University of the East of coach Jack Santiago in the nightcap at 7 p.m.

