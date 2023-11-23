Battle of Katipunan for underdog Ateneo 'all about preparation,' says Tab

THEY meet again, but under completely different circumstances this time around.

In UAAP Season 86 men's basketball, University of the Philippines and Ateneo won't meet in a best-of-three series and it also won't be in the finals unlike three of the last four seasons.

Instead, the playoff edition of the sought-after 'Battle of Katipunan' will take place a round earlier in the semifinals — with the top-seeded Maroons holding the twice-to-beat advantage over Blue Eagles, who are No. 4 seeds for the first time.

And one more pertinent difference pointed out by Ateneo head coach Tab Baldwin ahead of the rivalry battle is that this time, they are the underdogs.

"Oh, we're the underdog? Oh, you guys have been telling us all year long (that) we're the defending champions. Now we don't get to be the defending champions," said Baldwin, who prefaced his response in jest.

"We're definitely the underdog and I'm putting the Blue Eagle flag directly in the underdog role. I don't relish it. What have I got to do with it? It's what you guys say. UP won't take us lightly. They're too professional. They're too intelligent and Gold (Monteverde) is a very clever guy.

"He's got the most professional group of guards that you'd ever hope to have in a roster. They'll be ready to play, but our guys will come out with a lot of heart. Hopefully, we'll have a curveball or two that can get us a bucket here and there and just fight to hang on," he explained.

And the only mentality that Baldwin would want to instill in his young wards coming into another knockout game — 'win or go home.'

"It's win or go home, but you know, it's got to be about preparation. You're not just gonna walk out on the court against the really strong UP team who's rested.



"We're going up against a real top team and we're gonna have to see if we can pull some rabbits out of the hat," the Ateneo coach said.

