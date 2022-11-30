Ateneo shoots for top spot as Eagles take on Adamson Falcons

TWO final games in the elimination round could dictate what the UAAP Season 85 seniors basketball Final Four would look like as playoff positioning hits its boiling point on Wednesday at Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Ateneo can assert itself as the top team this season, while Adamson and La Salle fight for the last semifinal spot when they wrap up their respective assignments.

Things to know:

POLE POSITION

Ateneo's up-and-down campaign could still see it finish as the N o. 1 seed with a victory in its 4 p.m. game against Adamson.

Coach Tab Baldwin promised to still go at it at full speed despite already securing a twice-to-beat advantage.

The Blue Eagles are also using at this as a springboard heading into the semifinals as they look to extend their win streak to six.

NO COMPLICATIONS

Adamson seeks an upset over Adamson to clinch the last ticket in the Final Four.

Jerom Lastimosa and the rest of the Soaring Falcons, though, must play at their A-game if they want to avoid a repeat of their 76-55 blowout loss in the first round.

DESPERATION TIME

La Salle must win against University of Santo Tomas in its 2 p.m. game to have a shot of just even forcing a playoff for the fourth spot.

This certainly isn't the position that the Green Archers envisioned themselves to be before the season, yet one that they have to deal with as they hope to catch the last bus after a disappointing 6-7 run so far.

FIGHTING FOR PRIDE

UST can also play the spoilers role as it hopes to finish the season the way it started: with a win.

On a 12-game losing streak, the Growling Tigers would want nothing else but to end the season with a bang and give themselves a good buffer heading into next year.