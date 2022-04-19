Ateneo limits UE to 3 points in 2nd quarter for 35th straight win

DEFENDING champion Ateneo, as expected, cruised to the 76-63 victory over University of the East Tuesday at Mall of Asia Arena to earn its ninth victory in the UAAP Season 84 men's basketball tournament.

Ateneo vs UE recap

The Blue Eagles were just razor-sharp in the first half, staging a 16-1 assault to erect a 36-18 lead with 2:51 left in the second quarter while also limiting the Red Warriors to just three points in the second frame.

That Ateneo lead further swelled to 23 points, 51-28, from a nice connection between Dave Ildefonso to Raffy Verano, before UE tried to bring it back to a more respectable margin at 10, 54-44, late in the third frame.

Ange Kouame, however, restored order in the payoff period as he wrapped this win up with his 14 points, 15 rebounds, three assists, a steal, and a block to secure the Katipunan side a Final Four seat while also bagging their 35th straight victory in the process.

Continue reading below ↓

Eleven of those rebounds came in that huge first quarter as the naturalized center where he hauled down seven offensive boards.

BJ Andrade also caught fire with his 5-of-7 shooting from deep for his career-best 19 points, to go with three assists and two boards, as SJ Belangel got 13 points, two assists, and two steals in the conquest.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

After this ninth straight loss, UE is now virtually eliminated from the playoff race as the nightmare season continues.

Nico Paranada topped the Red Warriors with 18 points, five rebounds, and two assists, Clint Escamis got 13 points, six boards, six dimes, and two steals, and Harvey Pagsanjan had 11 points, five rebounds, and four assists.

UE missed the services of head coach Jack Santiago for the fifth straight game as the school has yet to wrap up on its internal investigation, leaving the team to the care of deputy Jamike Jarin.

Continue reading below ↓

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

The Scores:

ATENEO 76 -- Andrade 19, Kouame 15, Belangel 13, Verano 6, Ildefonso 5, Lazaro 4, Chiu 4, Koon 3, Mamuyac 3, Tio 3, Padrigao 2, Mendoza 0, Daves 0, Gomez 0.

UE 63 -- N. Paranada 18, Escamis 13, Pagsanjan 11, K. Paranada 7, Lorenzana 5, J. Cruz 3, Beltran 2, Tulabut 2, Sawat 2, Villanueva 0, Guevarra 0, Abatayo 0, P. Cruz 0, Antiporda 0.

Quarters: 20-17, 38-20, 56-44, 76-63.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.