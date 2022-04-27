Ateneo looks to extend win run to 39, faces Final Four-chasing FEU

FOR 1,296 days, Ateneo has lorded over the UAAP kingdom, going undefeated through 38 games.

On Thursday, the last team to inflict damage to the Blue Eagles' armor takes another crack at it when they face the Far Eastern University Tamaraws in the penultimate gameday of UAAP Season 84 men's basketball tournament eliminations at Mall of Asia Arena.

For Ateneo, it's all about moving closer to a second season sweep as it currently reigns atop the standings at 12-0.

But FEU is just as determined as at 6-6, a victory could very well boost its bid for a Final Four seat as the RJ Abarrientos and L-Jay Gonzales-led Tamaraws crew look to stretch their win run to three.

Game time is at 4:30 p.m. in this loaded quadruple-header.

UAAP preview April 28

WILL MAMU PLAY?: Gian Mamuyac, Ateneo's defensive leader, suffered a sprained left ankle in the third quarter of its last game against Adamson as he tried to stay in front of Jerom Lastimosa but lost his balance and bumped Lenda Douanga before twisting his ankle. Coach Tab Baldwin has yet to respond on whether he will play for the FEU game, but that will shift the attention towards the other guards to step up in this duel.

GREEN SKID: La Salle (7-5) missed two golden chances of clinching a Final Four berth and is now in a dangerous position with two more gamedays left in its schedule. Pressure is now on Justine Baltazar, Michael Phillips, and the Green Archers' guards to get their act together as a win against Adamson (5-7) can assure their position in the postseason.

SOARING BACK: Adamson will try to shake off its 91-57 loss to Ateneo on Tuesday when the Soaring Falcons fight for their Final Four hopes against the Green Archers at 12:30 p.m. The San Marcelino crew will also look to atone for their 61-58 heartbreaker to the Green Archers in the first round.

NOTHING TO LOSE: National University (5-7) will also try to keep in step in the playoff race against winless University of the East (0-12) on 10 a.m. Playoff-bound University of the Philippines (10-2) will also try to extend its win streak to three when it clashes against also-ran University of the East (3-9) at the 7 p.m. nightcap. Though both games feel like moot and academic, the Bulldogs and the Fighting Maroons must be wary and not fall into the traps of complacency when they face against already eliminated teams.

PLAYER TO WATCH: RJ Abarrientos finally broke out of his three-game shooting slump and scored 21 points in FEU's big win over La Salle on Tuesday. He, however, will have to do more if the Tamaraws want to upset Ateneo. Abarrientos was held to just 16 points in the Blue Eagles' 79-70 first round win last March 29.

