Ateneo-La Salle rivalry game opens UAAP second round

RIVALS Ateneo and La Salle paint the Mall of Asia Arena pink as they open the second round of the UAAP Season 84 men's basketball tournament with this marquee matchup on Tuesday.

The two schools coming together and urging their fans to show their support to Vice President Leni Robredo will provide the backdrop for the duel, where the Blue Eagles will try to sustain their unbeaten start and extend the 33-game win streak while the Green Archers determined to halt that run and inflict the first Katipunan blemish in four years.

Ateneo (7-0) and La Salle (5-2) lock horns at the 7 p.m. nightcap in what is shaping up to be another busy quadruple-header.

Other storylines in the curtain raiser for the second half of the season.

NOT GIVING UP: La Salle coach Derick Pumaren said that his players "gave up" in the second half of Ateneo's 74-57 win last Saturday. It was a tough turnaround after a gallant first quarter that only saw the Green Archers trailing by three, 35-32. The Taft side will try to redeem themselves from that loss and inflict the first damage to their Katipunan counterparts' clean slate in this matchup.

CARDIAC AFFAIR: The last time Far Eastern University (3-4) and Adamson (1-6) met, it was a pulsating race to the finish with RJ Abarrientos getting the better of Jerom Lastimosa in the 66-65 squeaker. Expect more of the same when the two teams, coached by the Racela brothers Olsen and Nash, meet anew at 12:30 p.m.

Goldwin Monteverde and the Maroons look to etend their win streak to seven.

PHOTO: UAAP

STATEMENT GAME: National University (4-3) and University of the Philippines (6-1) collide at 10 a.m. with the two teams raring to prove themselves to open the second round. For the Fighting Maroons, it's a chance to set the longest win streak in school history when they gun for win No. 7. The Bulldogs, meanwhile, look to slay another big fish and solidify their place as this season's dark horse while also making up for their 80-70 first round loss.

JACK'S BACK: After missing the last three games, coach Jack Santiago returns to the sidelines for the winless University of the East (0-7), looking to put the past behind when they play University of Santo Tomas (2-5) at 4:30 p.m. The Growling Tigers took the 74-62 win in their first faceoff against the Red Warriors in the first round.

PLAYER TO WATCH: Evan Nelle really hasn't been himself in his first season in La Salle, posting 7.8 points on 23-percent shooting from threes, to go with 2.8 assists, 1.8 rebounds, and 1.5 steals. He did have little steps in the past games, but what better way for him to finally get his breakout against the bevy of Ateneo guards led by Gian Mamuyac, SJ Belangel, and Tyler Tio.

