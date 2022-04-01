Ateneo, La Salle renew rivalry, collide for early UAAP lead

FOR the first time in three years, Ateneo and La Salle clash once again in the UAAP stage when the Blue Eagles and Green Archers fight for the early lead in UAAP Season 84 men's basketball tournament at Mall of Asia Arena.

Ateneo vs La Salle preview

It's a much-awaited battle between the archrivals with the Katipunan side driven to stretch their win streak to 30 dating back to October 2018 while the Taft crew intent to send a strong statement and show that their title dreams are indeed for real.

Game time is at 7 p.m. as it serves as the last game to be held behind closed doors before the fans return to the stands on Tuesday.

"There's a lot of talent there," remarked Ateneo coach Tab Baldwin of La Salle as he looks at the duel as a gauge on how the Blue Eagles are doing in its quest for a four-peat. "It's a very good La Salle team. They like the pressure game so it should be an interesting matchup."

La Salle mentor Derick Pumaren, meanwhile, isn't shy to admit that Ateneo is the league's barometer, saying, "We know that for a fact Ateneo is the team to beat here, so we just have to concentrate more on Ateneo."

But the rivalry game isn't the lone matchup to watch in this loaded quadruple-header.

BOUNCE BACK BOYS: Presenting themselves as dark horses this year, Far Eastern University (2-1) and National University (1-2) collide at 10 a.m., both intent to rebound from their Thursday losses. The Tamaraws want to shake off their 75-65 loss to La Salle where L-Jay Gonzales' season-high 17 was spoiled, while the Bulldogs are driven to avenge their 80-70 defeat to UP.

TAMARAW TANDEM: RJ Abarrientos suddenly found himself silenced in FEU's last loss to La Salle, making only one of his seven attempts from the field. It's a sudden dip to his production after posting 17.0 points in the first two games. FEU is hopeful to see him recapture his shooting touch, all the more with his backcourt partner Gonzales already back in tow and showing no signs of his ankle injury.

RICCI SHOW: Ricci Rivero has taken the lead for University of the Philippines (2-1), averaging a team-best 16.3 points through three games. More than his scoring, his leadership will once again be put to the test as the Fighting Maroons seek their third straight victory against winless University of the East (0-3) at 1 p.m.

HOT STREAK: Sherwin Concepcion would not be denied for University of Santo Tomas (1-2) when he drained six treys en route to a career-best 25 points in his side's 74-62 victory over UE. The burning question is can the third-year gunner keep that rhythm up when the Growling Tigers match up against Adamson (1-2) at 4 p.m.?

PLAYER TO WATCH: FEU coach Olsen Racela correctly anticipated Fil-Am center Michael Phillips to be his biggest headache and true enough, the 6-foot-8 big man did, hauling down 16 rebounds, seven of which coming on the offensive end for La Salle. Phillips' mettle, however, will be put to the test as he will be matched up against Ateneo's naturalized center Ange Kouame in his first Ateneo-La Salle duel.

