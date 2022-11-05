Ateneo, La Salle collide as race to Final Four heats up

ATENEO and La Salle face off in another loaded Saturday in the UAAP Season 85 men's basketball tournament at Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The old rivals clash at 6:30 p.m.

Things to know:

KEEPING PACE

Ateneo is looking to boost its bid for one of the top two spots which comes with a twice-to-beat incentive.

But after a shock 78-74 loss to National University last Wednesday, the Blue Eagles find themselves in solo third place with a 5-3 card.

Ange Kouame must recapture his old form after being held to just four points in that last outing as Ateneo looks to build momentum before the Fiba break.

SNAP THE SKID

La Salle's 83-78 first round win against Ateneo may have felt great, but the Green Archers went on to lose three straight games.

It's a headscratcher for coach Derick Pumaren who laments the Archers' issues on defensae which led to their late game collapse and their woeful 3-5 card.

Compounding the woes is the status of Schonny Winston who remains day-to-day due to a calf injury.

ONE FOOT IN

League-leader UP can secure at least a playoff for a Final Four spot when it plays University of the East at 11 a.m.

The Fighting Maroons lead with an 8-1 record.

Carl Tamayo, Zavier Lucero, and Malick Diouf try to keep up their form as they seek to nab UP's sixth straight victory.

STEP UP SEASON

With Jerom Lastimosa and Vince Magbuhos doubtful for Adamson, coach Nash Racela must find a new source of offense for the Soaring Falcons for its 1 p.m. game against University of Santo Tomas.

Pressure is now on for Joem Sabandal, Joshua Yerro, and Lenda Douanga as they seek to rise from their current 3-5 standing.

Adding motivation for Adamson is its desire to get back at UST after tasting a shock 69-60 defeat back on opening day.

BITE BACK

NU's win against Ateneo was such a sweet victory that even coach Jeff Napa is willing to celebrate the feat.

But he knows that as big of a juggernaut as the Blue Eagles are, the Bulldogs' job still isn't over.

NU turns its attention to Far Eastern University at 3 p.m., determined to make up for their low-scoring 47-44 defeat in the first round and hike its current 6-3 slate.

