Ateneo faces tougher opposition in World University title defense

REIGNING UAAP men's basketball champions Ateneo Blue Eagles will be defending their World University Basketball Series (WUBS) crown.

For the second year running, Tab Baldwin and Co. will take on eight international sides on August 10 to 13 at the Yoyogi National Gymnasium in Shibuya, Tokyo, Japan.

The decorated tactician sees the 2023 WUBS as an opportunity to ramp up preparations for UAAP Season 86 while flying the flag for the Philippines on the world stage.

"Well, as I say when people ask me about the UAAP crown, we are not really defending anything," said Baldwin. "We have to go there for the dual purpose of playing our hearts out in representing the school and the country, but we also need to ensure the development of our team, system, and combinations for the UAAP."

"Anytime we are in the off-season, we also have that dual purpose, and it includes winning. We have to make it a habit, and it starts with the preseason," he added.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

Last year's four-team field has doubled to eight in the competition's sophomore edition, with runners-up Tokai University of Japan and National Chengchi University of Chinese Taipei returning to action.

The new 2023 WUBS entrants include USA's Radford University from NCAA Division I, Japan's Hakuoh University, Australia's University of Sydney, Korea University, and Indonesia's Perbanas Institute.

"I'm happy. I want as tough a competition as we can get. We don't know the caliber of the teams, but it seems on paper that the competition will be tougher," Baldwin said.

The Blue Eagles won the inaugural WUBS tilt in 2022 after a 68-59 romp over Tokai University in the final to cap a three-game sweep of the tournament.

But before their upcoming WUBS title defense, Ateneo, unlike the rest of the field, will play an exhibition match on August 10 against a selection of players from the All Japan University Basketball Federation.