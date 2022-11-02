Ateneo eyes third straight win, NU tries to stop two-game skid

AFTER a solid start to this campaign, National University finds itself on a freefall as it tries to end its two-game skid as the Bulldogs take on the Ateneo Blue Eagles on Wednesday.

Busy days are ahead as UAAP Season 85 men's basketball tournament plays the first of six consecutive quadruple-headers at Mall of Asia Arena.

Things to know:

BITING BACK

NU coach Jeff Napa wants his wards to prove that it can hang with the big boys and after a 76-63 loss to UP last Sunday, it gets another crack at another contender.

The Bulldogs (5-3) take on the Blue Eagles (5-2) at 6:30 p.m.

The task won't be easy especially with NU's offensive struggles and with guys like Dave Ildefonso, Kai Ballungay, and Forthsky Padrigao leading the ship on the other side.

NEWFOUND GROOVE

Forget about Far Eastern University's worst start in the Final Four era.

Slumping to a 0-5 start, the Tamaraws (3-5) seemingly have recaptured their thunder and strung three straight victories including a 75-68 win over UE last Sunday.

L-Jay Gonzales and Bryan Sajonia aim to sustain this form when they take on skidding La Salle at 4:30 p.m.

The Green Archers (3-4) are on a two-game losing streak and will miss the suspended Evan Nelle for the contest, putting more weight on the shoulders of MVP frontrunner Schonny Winston to keep the Taft side afloat.

GIANT SLAYING

Two weeks have passed since Adamson (3-4) took down La Salle, 86-84, in overtime.

Now, it looks to redeem itself against the defending champion University of the Philippines (7-1) at 1 p.m., with the memories of its 87-78 overtime loss last Oct. 5 still lingering.

Jerom Lastimosa and co. will shoot for the upset, but it's going to be a far more difficult endeavor all the more with the Fighting Maroons finally getting into form and riding the wave of a four-game win streak.

WAKE UP

Struggling teams in University of the East (3-5) and University of Santo Tomas (1-6) face off at 11 a.m. with both determined to end their respective slumps.

For the Red Warriors, it's all about getting their mojo back with Luis Villegas and brothers Kyle and Nikko Paranada hungry to halt this three-game skid.

Yet more desperate are the Growling Tigers who have yet to find a tonic for their six-game losing skid with Nic Cabanero doing much of the heavy lifting.

