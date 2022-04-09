Ateneo rips UST to complete UAAP first-round sweep

SAME old story.

University of Santo Tomas threw everything including the kitchen sink at Ateneo but the defending champion was just too strong and too good, claiming the 91-80 conquest to complete the first round sweep of the UAAP Season 84 men's basketball tournament Saturday at Mall of Asia Arena.

Ateneo vs UST recap

The Blue Eagles, however, still had to sweat as the relentless Growling Tigers refused to surrender, mounting repeated fightbacks after the Katipunan side threatened to break the game wide open -- just like how Finals rematches are supposed to be.

After Ateneo jumped to a 50-30 lead late in the second period, Joshua Fontanilla brought UST back to within seven, 50-43, at the 8:15 mark of the third.

And when the Blue Eagles once again stretched the lead to 24, 82-58, with 7:59 left in the payoff period, Sherwin Concepcion brought the Growling Tigers back within 14, 84-70, in the final 5:27.

Continue reading below ↓

In the end, key triples from Forthsky Padrigao and Gab Gomez helped Ateneo put UST to bed, taking a 90-72 lead in the last 2:56 en route to an immaculate 7-0 win-loss record this season for the blue-and-white and a 33rd straight victory dating back to October 2018.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Tyler Tio powered the Blue Eagles with a career-best 20 points on 4-of-5 shooting from deep, along with three assists and two rebounds as the team shot a collective 13-of-36 from distance.

BJ Andrade also took advantage of the extended minutes with his 10 points, four dimes, three boards, and two steals, while Chris Koon and SJ Belangel got nine each.

Ange Kouame missed out on a double-double with his eight points, 10 rebounds, and two blocks, as rookie Josh Lazaro also crashed the boards with his 11 rebounds off five offensive boards to go with his four points.

"They got us to a bad set where they're playing better. Were happy that we scored 91 points but we have to work on our defense some more," rued assistant coach Sandy Arespacochaga who came to the postgame in lieu of a fuming head coach Tab Baldwin.

Continue reading below ↓

"We're happy we came out with the win."

Sherwin Concepcion fired 22 points on 6-of-14 shooting from rainbow country, to go with seven rebounds as UST sunk to 2-5.

The Scores:

ATENEO 91 -- Tio 20, Andrade 10, Koon 9, Belangel 9, Kouame 8, Mamuyac 8, Ildefonso 6, Daves 6, Lazaro 4, Gomez 3, Chiu 3, Padrigao 3, Verano 2, Mallillin 0, Mendoza 0.

UST 80 -- Concepcion 22, Manalang 10, Fontanilla 9, Cabanero 9, Santos 9, M. Pangilinan 8, Mantua 5, Manaytay 3, Gomez de Liano 3, Ando 2, Samudio 0.

Quarters: 27-19, 50-34, 74-58, 91-80.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.