Ateneo collides with FEU; National U takes on UE

ACTION continues at the Mall of Asia Arena on Sunday as the other four teams get their first dip in the UAAP Season 85 men's basketball tournament.

National University collides with University of the East at 2 p.m., while old rivals Ateneo and Far Eastern University face off at 4 p.m.

Things to know in Sunday's games.

TOP DOG

Janjan Felicilda's departure left a void at the one spot, with Steve Nash Enriquez and Kean Baclaan expected to step up.

Coach Jeff Napa's system will be tested in the main event after the Bulldogs' preseason success.

WARRIOR PRIDE

After going winless in UAAP Season 84, UE will try to turn a new leaf this season.

Harvey Pagsanjan will still be there to lead the cavalry, but the question revolves on who will step up to the plate for the Red Warriors.

Brothers Kyle and Nikko Paranada have shown signs of potential, while high hopes are placed on the shoulders of new recruits CJ Payawal, Luis Salgado, and Gani Stevens.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

KOUAME STATUS

Much of Ateneo's mystery revolves around the health for last season's MVP Ange Kouame who suffered a partial ACL tear last June.

His performance will be heavily scrutinized all the more with the Blue Eagles fielding an almost completely different lineup from the squad they had five months ago.

Watch Now

If Kouame can recapture his thunder and get himself close to his old form, expect the same dominant Ateneo to rule the field this year.

REPLACING RJ

FEU relied heavily on RJ Abarrientos in its Final Four run last season, but with the shooter going to Korea, that leaves a big gaping hole in Morayta.

L-Jay Gonzales will still be there, but it's up to the supporting cast to step up to the plate.

Onus is on Xyrus Torres, Royce Alforque, and Bryan Sajonia to make up for his absence as they try to contribute to the Tamaraws' run this season.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

PLAYER TO WATCH

Kai Ballungay enters this season with much fanfare, bolstered by him winning the MVP award in the World University Basketball Series in Japan.

The Fil-Am winger is tasked to be a big part of Ateneo's attack this year, and expect a memorable debut from him as he looks to make instant impact in Katipunan.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.