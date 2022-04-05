Clutch Ildefonso, Mamuyac baskets help Ateneo survive NU scare

DAVE Ildefonso balled out against his old school as Ateneo took down National University, 74-64, for its fifth straight win in the UAAP Season 84 men's basketball tournament on Tuesday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The third-year guard delivered 14 points to help the Blue Eagles survive a giant scare against a fighting Bulldogs side and extend the school's win streak to 31 games dating back to October 2018.

Ange Kouame delivers an emphatric dunk.

His last two points on a drive down the middle sparked a finishing kick that enabled the Blue Eagles to shake off an NU side that stayed within one point, 60-59, up until the fourth quarter.

The nip-and-tuck affair saw Ateneo holding a precarious 67-64 lead before a basket by Ildefonso, a booming Gian Mamuyac three, and a tough Raffy Verano layup opened the 10-point lead in the end.

"NU is a good basketball team. They play well, they had good wins and they've shown everybody in the league how good they were. I don't think we respected them enough and that's a mistake on our part," said coach Tab Baldwin.

Ange Kouame powered the Blue Eagles with a near-triple-double effort of 12 points, 10 rebounds, and eight blocks, as SJ Belangel got 11 points, seven boards, and three dimes.

Reyland Torres pumped 14 points and two rebounds, while John Lloyd Clemente got 12 points and six boards for NU which fell to 2-3.

Shaun Ildefonso was held to just five points, three rebounds, and two assists in his first faceoff against his younger brother in the seniors division.

The Scores:

ATENEO 74 -- Ildefonso 14, Kouame 12, Belangel 11, Tio 8, Mendoza 7, Verano 6, Mamuyac 6, Chiu 5, Koon 4, Andrade 1, Lazaro 0, Padrigao 0.

NU 64 -- Torres 14, Clemente 12, Felicilda 10, Malonzo 6, Ildefonso 5, Yu 5, Manansala 4, Figueroa 2, Joson 2, Enriquez 2, Galinato 2, Minerva 0, Tibayan 0, Gaye 0, Mahinay 0.

Quarters: 20-14, 41-33, 58-50, 74-64.

