    Ateneo whips Adamson in sudden death to reach Final Four vs UP Maroons

    A highly anticipated do-or-die game turns into a mismatch
    by John Mark Garcia
    Just now
    PHOTO: Patrick Romero

    ONE more fight.

    Ateneo showed no quit in the face of an impassioned Adamson side, 70-48, to take the last Final Four spot in the UAAP Season 86 men’s basketball tournament at the Mall of Asia Arena on Wednesday.

    Jared Brown fought all heart with a 20-point performance on 8-of-14 shooting as the Blue Eagles utterly dominated the Falcons in the do-or-die match to reach their ninth straight Final Four appearance.

    After contesting three of the last four championships, Ateneo will take on its twice-to-beat Katipunan rival University of the Philippines one round earlier come Saturday’s semis opener.

    PHOTO: Patrick Romero

