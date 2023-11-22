Ateneo whips Adamson in sudden death to reach Final Four vs UP Maroons

ONE more fight.

Ateneo showed no quit in the face of an impassioned Adamson side, 70-48, to take the last Final Four spot in the UAAP Season 86 men’s basketball tournament at the Mall of Asia Arena on Wednesday.

Jared Brown fought all heart with a 20-point performance on 8-of-14 shooting as the Blue Eagles utterly dominated the Falcons in the do-or-die match to reach their ninth straight Final Four appearance.

After contesting three of the last four championships, Ateneo will take on its twice-to-beat Katipunan rival University of the Philippines one round earlier come Saturday’s semis opener.

