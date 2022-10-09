Ateneo eyes share of lead as Eagles take on fierce rival La Salle Green Archers

OLD rivals collide on Sunday in the UAAP Season 85 men's basketball tournament at Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Ateneo and La Salle write another chapter in their storied wars at 4:30 p.m., while it will be an emotionally charged game when National University and University of Santo Tomas face off at 12 p.m.

Things to know

FRONTCOURT BATTLE

Last season's MVP Ange Kouame has showed no signs of his injury despite still being on the road to recovery.

The naturalized Filipino citizen from Ivory Coast has averaged 14.5 points, 13.0 boards, 3.0 blocks, and 2.5 assists through two games.

He faces a tough challenge in the paint from La Salle, which boasts of one of the biggest frontlines with Michael and Ben Phillips and rookie Kevin Quiambao.

GUARD WARS

Forthsky Padrigao, now thrusted into the lead playmaking position for Ateneo, will be put to the test against the phalanx of La Salle backcourt players.

From the high scoring Schonny Winston, the steady Evan Nelle, the quick Mark Nonoy, or the budding Penny Estacio, the Green Archers will have a variety of men to throw at the sophomore Blue Eagle.

It's up for the other men in blue like Dave Ildefonso, Paul Garcia, and Gab Gomez to find a way to counter that.

BACLAAN vs UST

Kean Baclaan spent the past offseason training, and even winning, with UST.

But just weeks in the leadup to the season, he left to join NU.

Surely, the Growling Tigers will throw everything including the kitchen sink just to silence the speedy neophyte and earn a bit of redemption for Baclaan's defection.

PLAYER TO WATCH

After lighting up for 33 points in UST's opening day win against Adamson, Nic Cabanero was held to just 10 in Wednesday's loss against La Salle.

The Growling Tigers need him to be at his best and carry that torch especially against the pesky NU defense.

Will he sink or will he swim?

