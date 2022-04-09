Ateneo aims for first-round sweep in finals rematch vs UST

ATENEO aims for a first-round sweep in the UAAP Season 84 men's basketball tournament on Saturday as it takes on University of Santo Tomas at the Mall of Asia Arena.

It's a finals rematch, albeit with different personalities now when they collide at 4 p.m.

Still, Blue Eagles coach Tab Baldwin isn't taking the Growling Tigers lightly even as they gun for their 33rd straight win.

"The next game is the most important game of our careers. It doesn't move the needle too much for us. The fact that it's UST, the fact that it's our next game, it is the most important game for us," he said.

But that's not the only thing fans should watch for in this quadruple-header.

MAMUYAC'S MAYHEM: Gian Mamuyac single-handedly pulled Ateneo (6-0) from the rut, sparking the third quarter barrage in a 94-72 win over University of the East last Thursday. He will be the biggest problem for the backcourt of UST (2-4) in this Finals rematch.



HEARTBREAK KID: It's been two straight games now that Jerom Lastimosa had a chance to win the game for Adamson (1-5), yet both attempts in the endgame fell short. Can the third time be the charm for the skidding Soaring Falcons which have lost four straight games now? They get a massive chance for redemption against La Salle (4-2) at 1 p.m.

DARK HORSE: National University (3-3) has been a relative surprise this season, vaulting itself to the top four with its hard-nosed scrappy play. The Bulldogs get a chance to reinforce that standing to end the first round when they play the winless UE (0-6), which will welcome back coach Jack Santiago from a two-game suspension, in their 10 a.m. clash.

STREAKING MAROONS: After losing its opening day assignment, University of the Philippines (5-1) has been on a tear as it won its last five games. The Fighting Maroons get a chance to solidify their standing at no. 2 when they fight the struggling Far Eastern University (3-3) at the 7 p.m. nightcap.

PLAYER TO WATCH: Silently, Ange Kouame has racked an MVP-worthy campaign as he stands as the shining light for Ateneo with 13.7 points, 12.7 rebounds, and 2.7 blocks. Expect those numbers to be hiked further with UST not really having a dependable center down low.

