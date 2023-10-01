Coach Denok's first-day jitters eased by presence of Arwind, FEU greats

IT wasn't the dream start Denok Miranda would've wanted in his first season coaching his alma mater FEU.

But the presence of his former teammates and great Tamaraws alumni gave him and the team a much-needed boost for its UAAP Season 86 campaign.

Among the Tamaraw greats showing support behind the FEU bench were Arwind Santos, who had a quick chat with Miranda as the team returned to its dugout at halftime, and RR Garcia who he jokingly described as 'missing pieces' to the current roster.

"Kulang na lang ipasok ko si Arwind (Santos). Si (Michael) Phillips pati si (Kevin) Quiambao, grabe ‘yung rebounding eh. Tapos naubos pa ‘yung bigs namin sa foul (trouble)," Miranda bared.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Turning serious, he added: "Happy ako na nandyan sila. Parati naman nag-susupport sa’kin ‘yan (si Arwind) eh, pati si (RR Garcia). Halos lahat naman nag-susupport. Nandiyan rin kanina sina (coach Bert Flores, Barkley Eboña, Kenneth Tuffin, Alex Stockton).

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

"‘Yung mga FEU alumni, talagang full support talaga every game sa UAAP," he added.

PHOTO: UAAP Season 86 Media Team

Miranda gave a frank assessment of the Morayta side's opening loss but said he was still proud of the fight his wards showed against a tough adversary.

"Wala, talo kami ‘eh. Sinasabi naman natin na mas better team ‘yung La Salle. Pero syempre kami sa FEU, hindi kami dapat basta-bastang tatalunin. Binibigyan pa rin namin sila ng magandang laban," Miranda said.

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Watch Now

Get more of the latest sports news & updates on SPIN.ph