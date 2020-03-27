UST players remember Coach Aric's devotion to game, kind heart

MUCH has been written about the Aric del Rosario being a father figure to his players.

But for those who got to know the well-loved mentor, there's one quality that made the Kapampangan mentor a successful one: his unmatched dedication to basketball.

That's why it shouldn't really come as a surprise that his University of Santo Tomas teams of the 1990s enjoyed unprecedented success.

"He always gives his utmost dedication, not only to his work but more so to us, his players. No matter how much he had achieved, it was always easy for us to approach him for help or advice," said Siot Tanquingcen.

Patrick Fran added, "Grabe yung passion niya to teach the kids, to us."

Tanquingcen and Fran were part of the Growling Tigers side which completed the 14-game sweep in UAAP Season 56 in 1993, which was led by Dennis Espino and coached by del Rosario.

Continue reading below ↓

That turned out to be the start of a four-year dominance for the Espana-based team which also propelled del Rosario's name to the stratosphere.

Seeing how hard their coach worked only rubbed off to the rest of the team, which also had the likes of Bal David, Rey Evangelista, Udoy Belmonte, and Edmund Reyes.

Continue reading below ↓

"Our practices with the seniors team was at 6 a.m. And coach Aric was already there at 5 a.m. sa chapel," remembered Fran. "Kaya pagdating namin sa gym ng 5:30 to 5:45 a.m., makikita namin siya going out of the chapel at every day yun. Even if there's a game the night before sa Alaska, he's there at the chapel na."

Continue reading below ↓

Del Rosario was never one to offer excuses, and was always diligent even as he served as an assistant coach in Tim Cone's staff with the Milkmen.

"Si coach, hindi yan naga-absent sa practice in my four years in UST. And to think 6 a.m. everyday except Sundays yung practice namin, may daylight saving time pa noon," said Tanquingcen. "Consistent talaga siya. May trabaho pa siya sa Meralco after practice, and then Alaska pa, and that didn't change."

It continued even after he was no longer coaching.

"I remember I organized a high school invitational league two years ago and I asked him to be the commissioner. And the whole afternoon up to early evening, andyan siya on top of every situation, talking to referees on what they should do. Grabe talaga ang dedication niya," Tanquingcen shared.

For the past few years, del Rosario has always made it a point to continue paying it back to the next generation of basketball players, working hand-in-hand with fellow legend Ato Badolato in the Filoil Flying V preseason competitions during the summer even in his advanced age.

Continue reading below ↓

"I've been with him with a lot of teams at makikita mo yung will to serve niya. Yung service talaga, yung passion to teach, yun ang talagang without a doubt na walang kapares," said Fran.

"Imagine pag summer, he'll be there, at age 75, in the morning to watch basketball games for the whole day. And he'll just be there, sitting down and watching the games. Doon lang, masaya na siya sa ganoon. I don't think na may ganyan pa sa basketball. Walang kapantay yung love niya for basketball. Just to watch the games, even if it's a normal game, he'll always find his time. Kahit barangay game yan, he'll go out and watch."

Continue reading below ↓

Unmatched as his drive was, the same could also be said for his brilliance on and off the court. Fran related an often-told story of del Rosario going out of his way just to recruit a tall player he saw while on traffic.

"He was on his way home sa Mindanao Ave. and may nakita siya na matangkad, 6-foot-8 na naglalaro lang ng billiards. Bumaba siya sa Volkswagen niya at kinausap niya. Eventually after that, nasa UST na yung player," he said. That player was Mark Naningga, who played in UST in the early 2000s.

"Iba yung eye for talent ni coach Aric, especially from his hometown Pampanga," said Fran.

Continue reading below ↓

Also part of the bumper crop of recruits del Rosario brought to his alma mater were Richard Yee, Henry Ong, Dale Singson, Nino Gelig, Chandler Donaldson, Angelo Velasco, and of course, Espino.

Del Rosario's basketball greatness was complemented by his kind heart.

"He'll always be there for his players, lalo na pag may kailangan kami," Fran said. "Lagi niya lang sasabihin sa amin na pumasok kayo, magaral kayo, at ipasa ninyo ang mga klase niyo. He'll help you without saying anything."

Estong Ballesteros added, "Lagi niya kaming sinasabihan na mag-aral kami ng mabuti dahil kailangan naming maging matatag sa mga pagsubok na darating sa buhay mo. Pero wag kang bibitaw kasi kaya mo yan."

Del Rosario's simple gestures, like bringing breakfast for his hungry players, only made him more endearing for those who went to war for him for the black-and-gold.

"Lagi siyang may dalang pagkain sa training namin sa umaga. Dala niya para sa players, pandesal, keso, pati kape. Napakabait ni coach," said Ballesteros.

Continue reading below ↓

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

UST players excelling academically put a bigger smile on del Rosario's face aside from their success on the court.

"One thing he always said that he was proud of was that most of us got our diploma, or was able to be productive contributors to society in our adulthood," said Tanquingcen.

That's why for these former Growling Tigers, they will always treasure the chance to work with a legend like their "Tatay Aric."

"Surely, you will be terribly missed but will never be forgotten," said Chris Cantonjos, the 1995 UAAP MVP.