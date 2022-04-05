Archers get back on track, end Tigers win run at two

LA Salle bounced back with a 75-66 win over University of Santo Tomas on Monday to remain in second place in the UAAP Season 84 men's basketball tournament on Tuesday at Mall of Asia Arena.

Justine Baltazar powered the Green Archers with 20 points, seven rebounds, and five assists as they built an early 21-7 lead and never looked back.

La Salle further padded that spread to its biggest at 19 points, 58-39, in the third period, before a furious fourth quarter rally allowed UST to cut the lead down to nine, 67-58 midway through the final canto.

But Ben Phillips, Kurt Lojera, and Baltazar averted that collapse with key hits as the Green Archers went back to their winning ways after Saturday's loss to Ateneo.

Michael Phillips and the Green Archers improve to 4-1. PHOTO: UAAP

"I think it's very important for us to bounce back after a loss against Ateneo," said coach Derick Pumaren. "The thing I told the boys was how we can bounce back. We have to bounce back hard and take care of business."

Lojera also chimed in 15 points, three steals, and two boards, as rookie Emman Galman stepped up with 13 points and three boards in his first game in the seniors level.

Michael Phillips continued to impress with his eight points and 13 boards as the Green Archers rose to 4-1.

Mark Nonoy was held to just three points as he went 1-of-6 from the field, to go with three rebounds and one assist as the former Rookie of the Year fought his old alma mater.

Rookie Nic Cabanero delivered a double-double of 20 points and 10 rebounds to carry UST (2-3), while Joshua Fontanilla also got 20 in the loss.

The Scores:

LA SALLE 75 -- Baltazar 20, Lojera 15, Galman 13, M. Phillips 8, Nelle 4, Austria 4, B. Phillips 4, Nonoy 3, Winston 2, Nwankwo 0.

UST 66 -- Fontanilla 20, Cabanero 20, Manaytay 9, Santos 9, Concepcion 4, Ando 2, M. Pangilinan 2, Garing 0, Manalang 0, Mantua 0, Herrera 0, Yongco 0, Gomez de Liano 0.

Quarters: 23-16, 42-27, 61-44, 75-66.

