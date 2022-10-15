Olsen mum as FEU woes mount: 'Baka may masabi lang akong hindi maganda'

FAR Eastern University has always been considered as a perennial contender that it felt weird to see it be at the bottom of the standings.

But after slumping to their fifth straight loss after a horrid 87-70 defeat to La Salle on Saturday, the Tamaraws are now mired in their worst start in the Final Four era.

It's a slump that has never before seen in Morayta, with the 2006 Tamaraws going 0-4 in UAAP Season 69 under coach Bert Flores.

That was the first year that the Tamaraws did not have Arwind Santos and was just a season removed from its UAAP Season 68 crown where they vanquished mighty La Salle spearheaded by Joseph Yeo.

With only Jeff Chan in tow, FEU still recovered from that 0-4 start and won its next four games but ultimately went a win short of making it to the Final Four with its 5-7 win-loss card.

Sixteen years later, the Tamaraws are in danger of facing the same fate and seeing its eight-season Final Four streak -- the longest-active streak in the league -- spoiled.

Even coach Olsen Racela was at lost for words, politely declining to issue a statement after the La Salle defeat.

"Baka may masabi lang akong hindi maganda," he quipped.

One thing's clear, though: L-Jay Gonzales and the rest of the Tamaraws must shape up or else, dwell at the bottom of the standings for the remainder of the season.

