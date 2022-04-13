Ange Kouame, Zavier Lucero locked in tight race for UAAP MVP award

ANGE Kouame and Zavier Lucero are neck-and-neck in the MVP race for UAAP Season 84.

The statistical tally released by the league after eight games had the Blue Eagles center leading the pack at 68.0 points, just one point ahead of the Fighting Maroons high-flyer.

Ange Kouame, Zav Lucero or Justin Baltazar?

Continue reading below ↓

Kouame has been a rock for Ateneo's immaculate campaign so far with his 12.2 points, on top of a league-best 11.9 rebounds and 2.4 blocks.

Lucero, on the other hand, has established himself as the main man for University of the Philippines as he leads the league with 15.4 points, on top of 8.3 boards, 1.8 assists, and 1.8 steals.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

SEE full list:

Continue reading below ↓

La Salle forward Justine Baltazar sits at a distant third with his 58.0 statistical points, followed by UP rookie Carl Tamayo and FEU center Emman Ojuola, both sitting at joint fourth with their 57.0 points.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Rounding out the top 10 were Ateneo's Dave Ildefonso (53.0 points), Adamson's Jerom Lastimosa, UP's Malick Diouf, and the FEU pair of RJ Abarrientos and L-Jay Gonzales, all at joint seventh with their 50.0 points.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.