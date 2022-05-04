Ange Kouame shuns MVP talk, says focus remains on four-peat

ANGE Kouame is paying no attention to the MVP talk and says focus is on leading Ateneo in its four-peat bid.

"To be honest with you, I'd rather be champion than be MVP. Because this is all that: winning. That's the main goal," he said.

See Ateneo Blue Eagles back in UAAP Finals after dispatching FEU

The 6-foot-11 center averages 12.6 points, 11.5 rebounds, 2.3 blocks, and 2.1 assists as the foundation of the Blue Eagles' dominant run so far in UAAP Season 84, but gives credit to the team for his fine performances.

"If I'm MVP, I think I would give credit to my teammates also, not just me," he stated, thankful for the confidence that the rest of the Blue Eagles have given him even before the season's start.

"I remember before the beginning of the season, I was feeling down from Gilas and stuff and they all messaged me to tell me that this is family. You have all the time to come back and be ready for the season," he said.

Continue reading below ↓

"This is what motivates me to push myself every single game, especially for this season. I try to do that for them also."

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Coach Tab Baldwin lauds Kouame for the dominant run.

"I think he's had a hell of a season," he said, before reverting back to his team-first approach.

Continue reading below ↓

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

"But you know, I don't care about individual players and I don't think the players care too much about them. It's always nice, and I guess it's a validation that you've had a good season, but the players know that, whether they get awards or not. They know whether they've had a good season, they know what there is to improve on."

Kiefer Ravena was the last Ateneo player to be named UAAP MVP, claiming the awards in 2014 and 2015.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.