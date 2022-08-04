Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Kouame named to Ateneo lineup for Japan trip, but unsure of playing

    by randolph b. leongson
    Just now
    Ange Kouame

    ANGE Kouame is still on a wait-and-see approach on his Ateneo comeback.

    The naturalized center said on Thursday his availability for Ateneo at the World University Basketball Series is still up in the air despite his inclusion in the Blue Eagles' 18-man roster.

    "It's still a question mark because my leg doesn't respond the way I want it to," he said.

    [See Ateneo secures commitment of Kris Rosales' brother-in-law Jared Brown]

    Kouame is recovering from a partial ACL tear which ruled him out of the third window of the 2023 Fiba World Cup Asian qualifiers and the 2022 Fiba World Cup.

    But he's hopeful of being back for Ateneo in time for UAAP Season 85.

    "I think I might be or I might not be. It depends on how it will respond in this coming week. We'll figure it out. It's not yet sure, but I might be," said Kouame.

      If healthy, Kouame will join veterans Dave Ildefonso and BJ Andrade in games against Japan's Tokai University, Chinese Taipei's National Chengchi University, and Indonesia's Universitas Pelita Harapan in Tokyo from Aug. 9 to 11.

      Also part of the roster are Geo Chiu, Matthew Daves, Gab Gomez, Chris Koon, Joshua Lazaro, Forthsky Padrigao, Kyle Ong, Sean Quitevis, Jacob Lao, Kai Ballungay, Andrew Bongo, Inand Fornillos, Joseph Obasa, JC Fetalvero, and Paul Garcia.

      The team leaves for Japan on Sunday.

