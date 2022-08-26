After 'losing his soul,' John Galinato making NU redemption

JOHN Galinato has taken to heart the preachings of National University coach Jeff Napa who has constantly reminded his Bulldogs to stay prepared come what may.

"Laging sinasabi ni coach sa amin na laging ready dapat," said the fourth-year guard.

Coming into this upcoming campaign with a renewed focus after suffering a broken nose midway through UAAP Season 84, Galinato knew better that he has to keep on grinding.

Eventually, his moment finally came on Thursday.

Fouled with 1.2 seconds left on the clock, the 5-foot-11 calmly sank the game-winning free throws as NU outlasted Adamson, 71-70, in overtime to advance to the Filoil EcoOil Preseason Cup Finals.

Galinato, though, dismissed the talks of him having nerves of steel and simplified it as something which he has routinely done in the Bulldogs' practices.

"Sabi ko sa sarili ko, ito yung pinaghahandaan ko. Ito yung lagi kong pina-practice sa ensayo. Kaya buti na lang pumasok lahat," he said, with the charities being the biggest of his 23 points, three rebounds, and three assists for the game.

Continue reading below ↓

Napa on John Galinato

Napa, too, is hardly surprised with Galinato showing ice in his veins noting that he has always believed in the skills of the former Chiang Kai Shek standout.

Watch Now

"Yung confidence ko sa kanya, di naman nawawala eh. Binalik ko lang ulit," the stern mentor said.

"Almost three years siya na parang walang kaluluwa, na di alam mag-basketball tapos na-injure pa last season. Pero good thing sa mga bata is alam nilang meron silang chance to redeem themselves. Everybody, alam nila na meron silang opportunity na ibalik yung nawala sa kanila."

But this is just one game, and Napa expects Galinato to continue fighting for his minutes in a loaded Bulldogs guard rotation featuring Steve Nash Enriquez, and rookies LA Casinillo and Kean Baclaan.

"Kailangan nilang mag-perform, so simula sa practice, dapat nakikipag-compete ka. Mahirap gawin pero masarap pag nagawa nila," he said.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

And you bet, the Cebuano guard has heard that task loud and clear as he's determined to make the most of the opportunities given to him.

Continue reading below ↓

"Ginagawa ko lang is di ko sinasayang yung pagkakataong binibigay ni coach sa akin," he said.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.