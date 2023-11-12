Aldous Torculas breakout game for UP a timely boost in morale ahead of semis

ALDOUS Torculas credited team captain and "close friend" CJ Cansino for his solid performance for the University of the Philippines against also-ran Far Eastern University.

Torculas fired 13 points on 5-of-8 shooting in 18 minutes of play.

"Si CJ (Cansino) kasi, he always reminds me kung ano ‘yung role ko sa team and I just stick with it. Kumbaga, nilalagyan ko lang ng effort.

"Hindi siya ‘yung parang nag-susugarcoating eh. Sinasabi niya talaga sa’yo ‘yung gusto niyang sabihin," said Torculas.

UP deputy coach Christian Luanzon said he saw Cansino take Torculas under his wing before the latter donned a Maroons jersey in the seniors' ranks.

"Nu’ng (Season) 84, nu’ng naka-bubble kami, sila ‘yung roommates ni CJ. Wala pa si Aldous officially sa team, graduating pa lang siya nu’n (from high school).

"‘Yun ‘yung sacrifice din na binigay ng bata na kahit na alam niyang hindi siya magiging official part ng team nu’ng time na ‘yun, he joined us in the bubble and roommates sila ni CJ kaya that’s where they developed ‘yung relationship nila," said Luanzon.

"From (Season) 85, when he was not getting ‘yung time on the floor, si CJ din ‘yung parang naging kuya niya and dapat lang kasi siya lang din ‘yung born in 1999 so kuya talaga ‘yang si captain Cansino," he added.

Patience pays off for Torculas

Torculas, a 6-foot-4 forward and Mythical Five selection in his final juniors year for UPIS, underscored the importance of staying patient in what has been a whirlwind journey thus far.

"Blessed and actually I’m just being patient, doing my role and trying to help the team. ‘Yung lang naman ‘yung role ko sa team so I’m just gonna keep doing what I’m doing, one game at a time," Torculas said.

Moving forward, Torculas looks to bank on his newfound confidence as UP inches closer to a twice-to-beat incentive in the Final Four.

"Hindi ko naman siya masyadong iniisip, ‘yung twice-to-beat. Blessed lang talaga ako na nagkaroon ako ng career-high and focused lang sa goal namin as a team," Torculas said.

"Siyempre 'yung career game ko, nakaka-boost siya ng confidence and dadalhin ko ‘yung confidence na ‘yun every game," he added.

