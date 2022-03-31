UST Tigers offer first win of season to former coach Aldin Ayo

ALDIN Ayo is still serving his indefinite suspension from the UAAP but it doesn't mean that his former school can't honor what he started.

University of Santo Tomas coach Jinino Manansala said that the team offered its first win in UAAP Season 84 - a 74-62 victory over University of the East on Thursday - to its former coach.

"We give this to coach Aldin Ayo. Miss na namin siya," said Manansala, who was part of Ayo's coaching staff when the Growling Tigers made a run to the Finals back in UAAP Season 82.

It looked as if the weight of the world was finally lifted off Manansala's shoulders after he steered UST to its first win in three attempts.

Ayo, however, is just one of the many who the Growling Tigers offered this win to especially with the roller-coaster ride that the squad has been over the past two years.

"Para ito sa Thomasian community. Every game, dine-dedicate namin ito sa community. Ito na yung hinihintay nila na panalo," said Manansala

Sorsogon bubble

The son of former PBA player Jimmy Manansala was installed at the helm following the infamous Sorsogon bubble tha led to Ayo's suspension and the departure of several key players.

Now he got the first win out of the way.

"Sa una pa lang, gusto na namin makuha yung panalo," said the decorated former St. Clare mentor.

"Sa nangyari sa amin, sa lahat ng pinaghirapan namin since nag-bubble kami, we're very thankful sa panalo na ito," he said after the Growling Tigers drew a career-best outing from Sherwin Concepcion who drained six treys for 25 points.

But in the eyes of Manansala, this is just step one for UST as it aims to once again make the long climb back to contention and put its gloomy past behind it.

"We're still a long way to go. Our families, malayo kami sa kanila so nagpapasalamat kami sa lahat ng dasal," he said.

