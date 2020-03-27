Aldin Ayo reveals two things from coach Aric that struck him during long talk

ARIC del Rosario's love for University of Santo Tomas was unmatched, and for coach Aldin Ayo, he's glad to be able to pick the brain of the decorated mentor.

The Sorsogon-born bench tactician will always treasure the talk he's had with the legendary coach during the alumni game last September before the UAAP Season 82 started.

"Siya kaagad ang pinuntahan ko nung nalaman ko na nandoon na ang mga alumni. Pagpunta ko sa IPEA office, kasama niya na mga players na mostly nahawakan nya. Matagal din kaming nag-usap ang marami siyang binigay na advice," he shared as the España school remembered the life of Del Rosario.

The well-loved mentor died on Wednesday evening due to cardiac arrest. He was 80.

Lengthy as their talk was, Ayo said that there are two things which struck him the most in his chat with Del Rosario.

"Napakarami niyang tinuro, pero may dalawa siyang pointers na binigyan niya talaga ng emphasis sa akin," he said.

"Una, yung passion sa game. Dapat mahal mo ang trabaho mo at ang ginagawa mo. Kwento niya sa akin kung gaano kahirap ang sitwasyon nila noon. Wala masyadong budget kaya sarili niyang pera ang ginagastos niya para sa mga players at para sa team.

"Pangalawa, kailangan ko raw maging tatay sa mga players. Alam mo na ang mga responsibilities ng isang tatay at kailangan mo disiplinahin ang mga players na yan. Mahalin mo ang mga yan at susuklian din nila ng pagmamahal ang ipinakita mo sa kanila."

Ayo and the Growling Tigers did go on and make an impressive run to the Finals before settling for a runner-up finish against Ateneo.

The two have previously met in the NCAA in 2015. Ayo led Letran to the Season 91 title in his lone year for his alma mater, while Del Rosario was on his final season calling the shots for Perpetual.

Yet it's an exchange Ayo truly treasured given how much he looked up to Del Rosario back in his playing days.

"Malaki ang impact sa akin ni coach Aric, lalo na yung four-peat team niya. Lumaki ako na sila ang pinapanood ko noong nandito pa ako sa Sorsogon. Isa siya sa mga dahilan kung bakit ako nagpursigi na makapunta sa Manila," he said.

Del Rosario famously steered UST to a perfect 14-0 season in 1993 as the Dennis Espino-led side bagged the UAAP Season 56 title.

The Growling Tigers cemented their dynasty of the 1990s as they completed a rare four-peat featuring players like Bal David, Rey Evangelista, Udoy Belmonte, Chris Cantonjos, Patrick Fran, and Estong Ballesteros.

Like a lot of aspirants then, Ayo wanted to play for UST. Fate, however, would intervene as he soon found his way to another Dominican school in Letran.

"During that time, halos lahat ng mga players gustong pumunta ng UST. Kaya ang hirap pumasok sa UST noon, kahit tryouts hindi ako nakapunta," he said. "Palagi ko yan kinukwento kay coach Siot (Tanquingcen) noong magkasama pa kami sa La Salle."

Ayo, though, will be eternally grateful to have had the chance to converse with Del Rosario as he hoped to one day, replicate the mentor's achievements and bring the glory back to UST.

"Sobra sobra yung pasasalamat ko sa natutunan ko sa kanya kahit doon sa sandaling paguusap namin," he said.