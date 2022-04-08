Despite familiarity, Nash insists Olsen pulled off coaching surprises

AS much as coach Olsen Racela would have wanted to celebrate Far Eastern University's nail-biting 66-65 squeaker over Adamson on Thursday, he really couldn't savor it for too long.

Racela brothers face off

"Mixed emotions for me," he said, with the win coming at the expense of his brother Nash.

"I'm happy with the win, but when the final buzzer sounded and we were up and nanalo na kami, walking to other side nakita ko na yung kapatid ko."

It was an emotionally charged duel with the Racela brothers facing off for the first time as head coaches in the UAAP stage.

The two have been side-by-side for years when Olsen succeeded the post left by Nash in FEU as they worked together in keeping the Morayta crew among the best collegiate programs in the country.

But with Nash finding a new home in Adamson after his Blackwater ouster, this scenario opened up and on Thursday, finally happened.

Thanks to RJ Abarrientos' go-ahead three, advantage goes to Olsen.

But the Tamaraws coach knows that it's just the law of the land and all is fair in love and war.

"Medyo mixed emtions pero one team has to win and one team has to lose. Ganoon talaga eh," he said as his side back from an eight-point deficit, 62-54, in the last 3:41 to pull off the stunner.

"You stick to what's working for you kahit alam na ng kabila yung ginagawa mo. As long as it's working, tuloy mo lang. I think ganoon din kay coach Nash."

For his part, coach Nash said that this coaching chess match really drew out the best in both of them. And though they've worked for years in one sideline, they still managed to surprise each other with the tricks they pulled.

"To be honest, hindi namin alam masyado ang isa’t isa when it comes to coaching. We have a little bit of an idea of what each other will do but today, I think both of us were surprised with how the other coaches," said the Soaring Falcons mentor.

"From the beginning, I've always said that when you’re familiar with each other, it will just bring out the best in both of you. And I think today, we just did that."

