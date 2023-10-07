Game-winner off broken play makes Vince Magbuhos whole on his birthday

VINCE Magbuhos' ice-cold, game-winning triple for Adamson over no less than defending champion Ateneo is one he'll never forget.

The fourth year, 6-foot-5 cager made what was possibly the biggest shot of his career to date on his birthday.

Whilst still carrying the euphoria of such a special win, Magbuhos broke down the final play of the overtime period which nearly sent the Falcons crashing.

"Maraming pumapasok nu’n sa isip ko — kung mapunta man sa’kin ‘yung bola, anong gagawin ko? Ipapasa ko ba, ititira ko ba, idi-dribble ko ba?" Magbuhos bared.

"Tapos ayun, nagbigay na ‘yung coaches ng play na hindi namin nagawa actually. Kaya pagkuha ko ng bola, wala na, broken play na. I had to dribble it and shoot it. Buti na lang pumasok," he said with visible relief.

The Falcons' victory and overall performance against the Blue Eagles proved to be an 'answered prayer' for Magbuhos.

"I just want to thank the Lord, first of all, kasi nag-pray ako kaninang umaga eh. Ang hiniling ko sa Kanya, kung meron man siyang ibibigay na gift ngayong araw, ‘yung panalo na ‘to. Ayun nga, tinupad Niya naman ‘yung prayers ko. Thank you Lord," he said.

Moreover, Adamson mentor Nash Racela also shared that one of the team's deputy coaches in Ryan Betia celebrated his birthday two days before the Ateneo game and shared the same wish with Magbuhos.

"It was also (assistant) coach Ryan (Betia)’s wish because he celebrated his birthday the other day. Nagpa-merienda siya kahapon and he told the players na his only wish is to get him this win," Racela said.

