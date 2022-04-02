Woeful Adamson losses part of rebuilding process, says Nash Racela

FOR Adamson, a 78-47 loss at the hands of Ateneo on Thursday was a harsh reality check.

"Maraming nangyari and obviously we have a lot of things to really work on," lamented coach Nash Racela after a 29-point blowout against a three-time champion which hasn't lost in over two years.

"Everything got exposed because we played with the best college team at present or the best college program at present. So I think it's as simple as that."

Complete obliteration

It was a complete obliteration of Adamson, with Ateneo lording it in almost every category. The Soaring Falcons were held to just 29-percent shooting from the field, including a measly 16-percent clip from downtown.

It's also no surprise that Ateneo dished out 41 assists to just nine for Adamson, while also getting 47 bench points to the San Marcelino's 21.

That, though, is part of the growing pains for the Soaring Falcons as Racela tries to lay down the groundwork for the San Marcelino crew in the hope for a better future.

"We're still building the foundation, you can't really put in a lot of things at this time. Kumbaga sa building, we're not even at street level. Nandoon pa lang tayo sa basement at parking pa lang yung nilalagay natin," he said.

"But definitely, we'll get there. It's just part of that process of building."

