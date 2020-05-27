AP Manlapaz says this dunk over Kai Sotto inspires him to reach for dreams

TIMES have changed, but AP Manlapaz said that he'll never forget the in-your-face dunk he pulled off over Kai Sotto in a preseason game three years ago.

"Di ko po makakalimutan yun," he told Spin.ph.

Manlapaz stunned the people in attendance for a PCABL game at the Philippine Buddhacare Academy Gym when the then-Adamson Baby Falcon soared for a tomahawk jam over Ateneo's gangling center.

The 6-foot-4 forward from San Fernando, Pampanga still remembers that dunk over the seven-foot Sotto like it was yesterday.

"Nung una ko siyang nakalaban at nagawa ko nga yung dunk sa kanya, hindi pa siya ganyan ka-skilled na player at hindi pa siya ganoon kautak maglaro," he said.

Memorable as that slam was, Manlapaz said even back then in was apparent that Sotto was built for greatness. The next time they crossed paths, the Adamson Falcon said he had a hard time even just getting a touch against Sotto.

"Siguro masasabi mo rin na nirespeto ako ni Kai noon dahil nung mismong UAAP season na, ibang depensa na yung pinakita ni Kai at ng buong team ng Ateneo sa akin," he said.

"Naalala ko pa na may one game versus Ateneo na sobrang na-frustrate ako sa laro ko dahil grabeng depensa ang pinakita nila. Kaya wala ako masyadong naipakita sa laro na yun."

If Sotto already had shown tremendous improvement then, one can only imagine how good the second-generation player is now that he has committed to be part of the NBA G-League select program.

Manlapaz, meanwhile, has moved up to the Adamson seniors team, where he averaged 5.9 points and 2.7 rebounds in his rookie year this past UAAP Season 82.

It's an awe-inspiring thought for the 19-year-old banger that someone he once posterized is now the toast of the nation.

Manlapaz said Sotto serves as an inspiration.

"Ngayon na palapit na palapit na siya sa pangarap niya, nakaka-motivate po sa akin kasi parang naiisip ko na kung kaya niyang umangat ng ganoon sa US, sa palagay ko po eh kaya ko din naman siguro mag-improve pa dito sa bansa natin," he said.

And whatever Sotto achieves from hereon, Manlapaz said he will hold the memory of the highlight dunk dear.

"At least, maipagmamalaki ko po in the future yung nagawa ko kay Kai," he said. "And I hope makalaban or makasama ko po siya ulit sa laro in the future."