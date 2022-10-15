La Salle looks to bounce back, takes on winless FEU

THE UAAP Season 85 men's basketball tournament approaches the end of the first round with action on Saturday at Mall of Asia Arena featuring winless Far Eastern University] (0-4) against La Salle (2-2) at 2 p.m., while Adamson (2-2) and National University (3-1) collide at 4 p.m.

Things to know:

GET THEM BACK

La Salle was poised to push itself among the league leaders and was leading by eight midway through the fourth quarter before everything fell apart, bowing to University of the East, 81-74 on Wednesday.

It was a loss that left a bad taste on the Green Archers' mouths, with Schonny Winston's 26-point night getting spoiled, and one that should motivate them heading into this next game.

Winston, together with Michael Phillips and Kevin Quiambao look to get back to their winning ways in this match.

DESPERATION TIME

FEU never imagined it will start this season losing all of its four games.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

But it's the hand that the Tamaraws that have been dealt with and coach Olsen Racela knows that his side has no other choice to be better.

Pressure is now on for L-Jay Gonzales and co. to rise through the adversity and avoid going down to 0-5, FEU's worst in the Final Four era.

Watch Now

ON THE RISE

After a 0-2 start, Adamson has racked two straight wins and it's not because of Jerom Lastimosa.

Players like Vince Magbuhos, Lenda Douanga, and Cedrick Manzano have all emerged for the Soaring Falcons as they form a potent supporting cast that can match the preseason expectations placed on them.

It's all a matter of consistency now as Adamson seeks to join the top teams in the league.

ENCORE PERFORMANCE

NU sent a strong statement with its stunning 80-75 conquest over University of the Philippines last Wednesday.

Steve Nash Enriquez made his triumphant return to the Bulldogs camp as coach Jeff Napa got a lot of heroes from that impressive victory over the defending champions.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

But all of those efforts would be moot without a follow up, and NU understands that it has to get one over Adamson to really send a message that it is indeed for real.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.