COLUMN: Simple medical bulletin enough to put Jerom injury issue to rest

CHICAGO - Watching a video of Adamson head coach Nash Racela providing ambiguous non-answers on questions about his injured point guard was an awkward sight to see and hear.

"When he's ready, he's able, then he will play," Racela said of Jerom Lastimosa who, as SPIN.ph first reported, sustained a non-contact injury to his left leg last month.

"If you see his therapy and the drills he's doing, baka sabihin: "Bakit hindi pa naglalaro yan?" Racela added.

I am heartened by Nash's optimism, and his faith in Jerom's apparent light speed pace to recovery reinforces mine.

But here's the problem.

Racela is a good guy and an excellent coach, among many other things. But he is neither a doctor nor a physical therapist, which translates that his updates on Jerom Lastimosa's health status should be backed up by a medical diagnosis.

And that's not Racela's fault. The university lets him talk about Lastimosa's injury issue without disclosing anything, whereas a medical diagnosis and a timeline for recovery would have been really helpful in putting the matter to rest.

"PEOPLE ASSUME A LOT OF THINGS," RACELA MOANED.

Unfortunately, assumptions are birthed by lack of clarity. By not being forthright on what exactly is the nature of Jerom's injury, Adamson created an atmosphere where rumors have grown and flourished.

That could have been avoided by directly confronting the issue. And Racela could have been spared from all the uneasiness by letting the PR and medical staff do all the explaining.

Instead, Adamson deflected the noise by announcing the retirement of Lastimosa's jersey last week. If that PR move were a boy band, I'd call it misdirection.

Anyway, here's the latest on Jerom.

"He will try na maglaro sa second round," a person with close ties to Lastimosa told me.

Such an attempt will require a brace, and possibly a needle with a pain reliever, to mask any discomfort while playing on an unstable ligament, the source added.

If Jerom even has just a partial ACL tear, I hope he doesn't play. I understand his unwavering loyalty to the school and his desire to play for the fans but he can't risk further injury that could obliterate his pro career.

PHOTO: Adamson University

Discretion is the better part of valor. Especially if teams in the Japan B.League are still interested in him.

What's really sad here is that instead of talking about the glory of Adamson's 2-1 start, the brilliance of Racela's coaching, and the rise of several Falcons including Vince Magbuhos, Eli Ramos and Ced Manzano, we are focusing on a guy who isn't playing.

What a soaring disappointment, indeed.

