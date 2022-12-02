Adamson eyes belated birthday gift for Nash Racela in playoff vs La Salle

THIS really wasn't the birthday gift that Adamson coach Nash Racela wanted when he turned 51 on Wednesday.

With a chance to outright clinch the no. 4 spot in the UAAP Season 85 men's basketball Final Four, the Soaring Falcons faltered in the endgame and fell to Ateneo, 66-61, dragged into a playoff for the last spot on Sunday against La Salle.

Yet despite coming up short, the soft-spoken mentor remained optimistic, saying, "At least we gave ourselves a chance."

"A team like Ateneo, we are aware na it's a team na hard to beat but they're beatable. We just hope we get another chance in a couple of days."

Nash Racela on Adamson semis bid

Now, the attention shifts to Sunday where Adamson and La Salle throw everything including the kitchen sink just to catch that last bus to the playoffs.

Racela, too, has made it a point to his players to no longer dwell on this setback and focus on the next task at hand.

"Ang focus lang naman is control the things we can control. That has been our message ever since," he said. "Two weeks ago, ang sabi ko sa kanila before we practiced, I want to still play in December, I want to still coach in December, I want you guys playing in December. And we're playing this Sunday, Dec. 4 and that's what we wanted."

"Maganda sana kung Final Four na yun but hindi. Isipin mo: natulungan ka na ni UE, gusto mo matulungan ka pa ni UST? Sayang yung kanina, but again, those are things na di naman kontrolado. Almost against Ateneo and it would have been nice if we won that game and just advanced outright but hindi. Again, we just have to rest tonight, focus again tomorrow, study, and then just prepare for La Salle."

Both the Soaring Falcons and the Green Archers split their season series.

Adamson took the 86-84 overtime win last Oct. 22 at Ynares Center in Antipolo behind Jerom Lastimosa's career-high 29 points, while La Salle responded in a big way, with CJ Austria nailing the game-winning trey to help his side grab the 81-78 victory on Nov. 17.

Seeing how those games turned out, Racela was quick to remind his wards that neither team would refuse to give an inch.

"We conditioned the mind of our players na every game is a grind out game, na laging close. We were successful against NU last time, we were not successful today against Ateneo, pero nasasanay na sila eh. And that's good because now, we're gaining experience in playing close games. Hopefully, sa Sunday, whether it's close or not, sana makatawid kami."

The Adamson mentor is also looking at this upcoming game as an acid test of sorts for the supporting cast as he challenges them how to play with less Lastimosa.

"We're learning how to play without Jerom. Ngayon, for us coaches, even if we pull him out, we're confident kami na at least merong two or three guys that will carry the floor without him," he said, with the Soaring Falcons guard still giving it all despite playing limited minutes owing to his right foot injury.

"Again, it's a learning process. The other guys will get better, for sure."