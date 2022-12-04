Adamson, La Salle collide for last spot in UAAP Final Four

ADAMSON and La Salle dispute the final ticket to the UAAP Season 85 men's basketball Final Four.

The match starts at 6 p.m. at Mall of Asia Arena.

Things to know:

MARKED MAN

Playing through a foot injury, Jerom Lastimosa will still be the marked man for Adamson.

Leading the Soaring Falcons to a 7-7 mark in the eliminations, the Dumaguete-born guard averaged 14.8 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 3.4 assists.

If Lastimosa can get his shots up from deep anew for Adamson, La Salle could be in trouble.

WHO'S AVAILABLE

Injuries have been one of the biggest headaches for La Salle coach Derick Pumaren.

The Green Archers have already missed the presence of Michael Phillips and Kevin Quiambao due to illnesses last week, while Schonny Winston remains limited due to his calf injury.

Pumaren is hopeful to have a full force team for the do-or-die affair.

PHOTO: UAAP

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Watch Now

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

STEPPING UP

Against Ateneo, AP Manlapaz had his best game of the season for Adamson and showed that he's ready to take a bigger role after recovering from a knee injury.

But the Soaring Falcons need more, and eyes will be on Joem Sabandal, Joshua Yerro, and the others.

BACK IT UP

Evan Nelle stood by his preseason predictions and said that he still believes that La Salle is the No. 1 team in the league.

Of course, a lot has happened since then, but he has a chance to really show that in this winner-take-all affair.

Nelle has led the league in assists with his 5.91 dimes per game, but the Green Archers need more of that if they want to progress and set up a Final Four clash against Ateneo.