Adamson gains commitment of 6-8 Fil-Kiwi Jireh Tumaneng

ADAMSON added more size to its frontline with Fil-Kiwi big man Jireh Tumaneng committing to San Marcelino.

The Soaring Falcons welcomed the 6-foot-8 banger to their nest on Monday.

"Maswerte kami na pinili ni Jireh na pumunta sa Adamson. We know how capable he is and we're excited to develop him to become a more well-rounded big man dito sa Adamson," said coach Nash Racela.

Also present for Tumaneng's first practice were Adamson athletic director Fr. Aldrin Suan, CM and Pinoy Mavs NZ coach Manu Hoque.

Tumaneng, 16, led Pinoy Mavs NZ to the Division 1 of the Smart-NBTC National Finals after averaging 13.7 points, 12.0 rebounds, 1.3 assists in 33 minutes of play.

He studied at Westlake Boys High School in Auckland and can still play two more years with the Baby Falcons in the juniors division before progressing to the seniors division.

There's no doubt, though, that Tumaneng's ceiling will be a big plus for Adamson which currently has seniors Lenda Douanga and Vince Magbuhos, together with AP Manlapaz and the returning Aaron Fermin as part of its frontcourt for the upcoming UAAP Season 86.