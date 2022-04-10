Adamson Falcons hope to shed 'heartbreak kids' tag in second round

ADAMSON could argue that it really is a better team than what its record shows.

Though the Soaring Falcons sit near the bottom of the standings with a 1-6 record and have dropped their last five games, four of these losses were decided by three points or less.

Showing this gritty fight only brings optimism for the San Marcelino crew, one that they will look to dial in to make an inspired run in the second round.

"It shows that we can put ourselves in a good position in the end. It's just amatter of grabbing the victory," said coach Nash Racela.

Jerom Lastimosa added: "We can compete sa mga last games namin like sa UP, FEU, La Salle, at NU. Kayang kaya namin silang talunin pero talagang kulang pa kami sa communication pagdating sa endgame."

Lastimosa actually had a chance to change the outcomes of their losses against University of the Philippines and Far Eastern University, but his late three-pointers in those games failed to find the bottom of the net.

He found himself in the same position again on Saturday but decided to pass the ball to Keith Zaldivar, who got blocked by Justine Baltazar as La Salle eked out the 61-58 win.

Coach Nash Racela and the Falcons are just a spot above the bottom at 1-6.

PHOTO: UAAP

Though the result was the same, it showed the growth that Lastimosa has had under Racela as he slowly accepts his role as the leader and not just the go-to guy.

"Naintindihan ko na yung mga ganoong sitwasyon lalo na yung ganoon kanina. I need to share the ball," he said.

Nonetheless, the learning continues not just for Lastimosa but for the rest of the Soaring Falcons as they look to pick up the pieces from these close shaves.

Take the La Salle game, for example, where Adamson lost an eight-point lead, 53-45, with 5:17 remaining just to allow the Taft side to rally back and steal the victory.

"Nag-relax kami sa depensa namin," said Lastimosa. "It happened twice na sa last two games namin, ganoon nangyari. Hindi pa talaga namin naha-handle yung mga ganoong sitwasyon and we're still learning sa mga ganoong crucial games."

Still, there's no sense crying over spilled milk and Racela hopes to see the Soaring Falcons come in driven in the next round.

"We have to learn how to take wins. We're hoping that going to the second round, it will be different. That should give us motivation heading to second round," he said.

