    Adamson Falcons stave off elimination with brave win over NU Bulldogs

    Falcons can force a playoff for last Final Four spot with a win over UE and an Ateneo loss to rival La Salle
    by John Mark Garcia
    4 hours ago
    didat hanapi adamson vs nu
    PHOTO: UAAP

    ADAMSON pulled off a galant 68-62 win over National University to stay alive in the UAAP Season 86 men's basketball Final Four race at the Mall of Asia Arena on Wednesday.

    Didat Hanapi led the way with 13 points and six rebounds for the Falcons, who, at 6-7 (win-loss) can still drag Ateneo into a playoff for fourth and final semifinal spot with a win over University of the East and a Blue Eagles loss to rival La Salle.

    Meanwhile, NU slid to 10-3 and drew level with La Salle for second place ahead of its prelims finale versus the league-leading UP Maroons this weekend.

    Matthew Montebon and Ced Manzano pitched in 12 points apiece to keep an embattled Adamson side afloat.

    PHOTO: UAAP

