Adamson holds off FEU fightback to stay in hunt for Final Four spot

ADAMSON showed tremendous composure late to gut out a 75-70 victory over Far Eastern University on Wednesday in the UAAP Season 85 men's basketball tournament at Mall of Asia Arena.

Jerom Lastimosa shot a sizzling 5-of-8 from three-point land for a game-high 23 points as the Soaring Falcons improved to an even 6-6 (win-loss) and stayed very much in the running for a Final Four spot.

His free throws in the last 53.1 seconds made it a 71-64 affair, which proved just enough buffer tro stave off a ffurious FEU rally from 25-points down.

The loss ended FEU's streak of Final Four appearances at eight as it slipped out of contention with a 4-9 record.

The Soaring Falcons went on a blazing 18-0 start and a 27-2 advantage in the first quarter. But the Tamaraws just kept on chipping away the lead, getting to within five, 69-64, after a Bryan Sajonia three in the last 1:31, and once again at four, 74-70, after three free throws from Xyrus Torres with 9.3 seconds left.

The Tamaraws, however, ran out of time as Joshua Yerro split his charities in the last 3.3 ticks to secure the win for the Falcons.

Lenda Douanga added 18 points and seven rebounds, as Cedrick Manzano also churned out a double-double of 10 points, 13 boards, and two steals for the Soaring Falcons.

It was still an admirable fightback for the Tamaraws who missed their first 22 field goals.