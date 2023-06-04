Adamson Falcons stun Ateneo by coming back from 27 points down

MATTHEW Montebon's three-pointer from the top of the key with five seconds left capped a great Adamson comeback that kept Ateneo winless, 61-60, in the 2023 Filoil EcoOil Preseason Cup in San Juan.

Montebon's cold-blooded triple punctuated the Soaring Falcons' 20-1 finishing kick in the last seven minutes, as they overcame a sorry first half that saw them shoot 5-of-23 from the field, commit 11 turnovers, and trail by 27 points.

"It was coach's halftime speech. He got on all of us. We started slow, so he reminded us that without our leaders, we had to step up and pick it up," said Montebon, who was a perfect 5-of-5 for 13 points on top of two assists and two rebounds.

Still sans lead guards Jerom Lastimosa and Joem Sabandal, Adamson fell behind by as much as 27, 18-45, early in the third quarter and then by 18, 41-59, with 6:52 to go.

Ateneo's only point in that final stretch was Ian Espinosa's split from the stripe that put the Blue Eagles up by two, 61-59, before Montebon hit the game-winning trey over Gab Gomez's outstretched arms.

John Calisay added 10 points and three rebounds for the Soaring Falcons, who remained in the race for a quarterfinals berth at 4-4 in Group II.

The shock loss, on the other hand, dropped the Blue Eagles to 0-5 and out of contention for the playoffs. Kai Ballungay's 13 points and five rebounds paced the team in the losing effort.

In the other game, Jose Rizal University got the better of College of St. Benilde, 81-68.

The scores:

Third Game

JRU 81 - Dela Rosa 12, De Leon 12, Argente 12, Delos Santos 8, Ramos 8, Pabico 7, Miranda 6, Barrera 6, Guiab 5, Sarmiento 3, Mosqueda 2, Arenal 0, Sy 0

BENILDE 68 - Corteza 18, Oczon 15, Nayve 12, Mara 6, Cajucom 6, Carlos 5, Sangco 2, Sumabat 2, Serrano 2, Marasigan 0, Flores 0, Baliquig 0, Arciaga 0, Dimayuga 0

QUARTERS: 20-23, 46-41, 71-54, 81-68

Fourth Game

ADAMSON 61 - Montebon 13, Calisay 10, Manzano 9, Ramos 8, Hanapi 5, Magbuhos 3, Erolon 3, Canete 3, Torres 3, Anabo 2, Ignacio 2, Colonia 0, Barasi 0, Sicat 0, Fuentebella 0

ATENEO 60 - Ballungay 13, Espinosa 9, Nieto 9, Lazaro 8, Gomez 7, Bongo 4, Obasa 4, Quitevis 3, Nwabude 3, Chiu 0, Tuano 0

QUARTERS: 6-13, 16-36, 35-52, 61-60