Expect to see more of Jerom Lastimosa in final Adamson matches

ADAMSON'S UAAP Final Four hopes were salvaged in a span of 32 seconds.

Skipper Jerom Lastimosa, who initially thought he won't see a lick of playing time due to his dislocated right foot, was fielded by coach Nash Racela for half a minute, scoring two points from the charity stripe with 18.5 seconds left.

"I’m fully blessed kasi ginamit pa rin ako ni coach kahit hindi ako 100 percent recovered," said Lastimosa. "Yun nga, sobrang saya ko kasi may tiwala pa rin si coach na ipasok ako kahit 30 seconds. Blessed lang."

Racela, on the other hand, refuted earlier reports quoting Lastimosa on his playing status.

"Jerom Lastimosa is not out for the season. Yun lang ang masasabi ko," mentioned the coach.

The fourth-year floor general had not played since injuring his foot in a loss to the UP Fighting Maroons last Nov. 2.

During the two week-long Fiba break, Lastimosa spent his time recovering from a muscle tear and a bone bruise through platelet rich plasma therapy.

He had been averaging 17.0 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.5 assists before the injury.

Regardless of the time he was in, Racela assured that there will be more Lastimosa sightings in their final two games in the elimination round.

"Regardless of the time he was in, I think it’s a statement that he’s available for this season," remarked the coach. "I think that’s the message, regardless if it’s 30 or 10 seconds, but we all look forward to him playing longer."