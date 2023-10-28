Red Warriors end five-game skid with victory over Tigers

UNIVERSITY of the East ended a five-game losing streak with its first win of Round 2, beating University of Sto. Tomas, 86-73, in UAAP Season 86 men’s basketball at the Mall of Asia Arena on Saturday.

Abdul Sawat has 17 points as the Warriors improved its win-loss record to 3-6.

On the flip side at 1-8, UST enters a new winless streak roughly a week since ending a 19-game losing run.

Precious Momowei, who leads the Rookie of the Year race after the first round, had 17 points, 18 boards, five assists, and two blocks.

"The boys followed the instructions. We came out very strong in the first quarter and we shared the ball better so it's a good result for us," said UE head coach Jack Santiago.

"Masaya tayo kasi 'yun 'yung nawawala sa'min — 'yung teamwork. Actually if you enter our dugout, you will see there the big word 'teamwork' and I think I explained it very well sa mga bata kanina na we were struggling because nawala 'yung mga extra passes namin," he added.

UE's 22-9 start set the tempo for the rest of the game, injuries to 6-foot-5 Fil-Canadian big man Devin Fikes (left knee) and first-time starter Allen Maglupay marred an all-important win.

Santiago reported that Fikes has yet to be assessed after drawing contact with UST's Migs Pangilinan at the 1:18-mark of the third quarter, while Maglupay's injury was downplayed as a mere occurrence of late-game cramps.

The scores:

UE (86) – Momowei 17, Sawat 17, Galang 11, Remogat 9, Fikes 7, Spandonis 6, Tulabut 6, Cruz-Dumont 5, Maglupay 4, Lingolingo 4, Langit 0, Gilbuena 0, Alcantara 0.

UST (73) – Pangilinan 20, Cabañero 18, Calum 11, Duremdes 7, Manaytay 4, Manalang 3, Crisostomo 3, Ventulan 3, Laure 2, Lazarte 1, Moore 1, Llemit 0.

Quarterscores: 29-19; 55-46; 67-53; 86-73.

