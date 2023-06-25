10 rookies to watch out for in coming UAAP, NCAA seasons

NOW that the Filoil EcoOil Preseason Cup has come to a close, let us take a look at some of the top performing rookies that are tipped to make a splash come UAAP Season 86 and NCAA Season 99.

PHOTO: filoil cup

Mark Belmonte

A lanky forward who can stroke it from three-point territory but is also very capable of scoring from the inside, Mark Gil Belmonte might just be the player the UP Maroons need to fill the void left by Zavier Lucero.

The six-foot-six forward showed glimpses of his potential in the preseason and shone the brightest during the final against La Salle where he tallied a team-high 18 points, including 10 in the second quarter alone.

If Belmonte and Francis Lopez continue their upward trajectory, the Fighting Maroons will be a force to be reckoned with yet again come Season 86.

PHOTO: filoil ecooil preseason cup

Francis Lopez

In the public eye for quite some time now, UP’s Francis Lopez reminded hoops fans why he was so celebrated coming out of high school.

Lopez has a very explosive first step which he utilizes to get to the rim with ease. The former Gilas cadet’s leaping ability is also second to none, skying over his defenders for tough layups or highlight-reel dunks.

Just like his teammate Belmonte, the six-foot-five high-flyer showcased his full skill set during the finals , scoring an efficient 16 points on 7/10 (70.0% FG) shooting from the field highlighted by a dunk over DLSU center Bright Nwankwo.

The only concern about the 20-year-old right now is consistency, or the lack of it, on his jumpshots. However, time is on the Lopez's side.

PHOTO: filoil cup

Jonnel Policarpio

A do-it-all forward who can score on all three levels while having the capability to defend multiple positions, DLSU’s Jonnel Policarpio impressed with his play this preseason.

Being 6-foot-5 with a six-foot-10 wingspan, Policarpio can shoot over his defenders with ease. Defensively, he uses his length to disrupt shots. The former SLAM Rising Stars Classic MVP showed his all-around prowess in a win versus St. Clare, wherein he posted numbers of 13 points, four rebounds, four assists, and four steals.

Despite his inconsistencies, Policarpio’s burgeoning potential on both sides of the ball already makes him a weapon that DLSU head coach Topex Robinson can utilize this upcoming season.

PHOTO: UAAP

Lebron Nieto

Though not producing eye-popping numbers, Ateneo guard Lebron Nieto is as calm under pressure as you like. A lefty who is an advanced ball handler for his age, Nieto ran the Blue Eagle offense whenever given playing time. More than that, the 18-year-old has a quick trigger which serves him well in pull-up and catch-and-shoot situations.

With Forthsky Padrigao still expected to start and newcomers Jared Brown and Kyle Gamber central to Ateneo's plans, the young Nieto will have to earn his minutes the hard way. However, if the consistent uptick in minutes during the preseason is any indication, do not be surprised if Ateneo head coach Tab Baldwin puts his trust on the five-foot-11 point guard during crucial situations.

PHOTO: NBTC

Reinhard Jumamoy

After a historic juniors season which saw him win the Most Valuable Player award, NU prized recruit Reinhard Jumamoy is slowly but surely getting acclimated to the collegiate game.

Though a bit inconsistent throughout the Filoil tournament, Jumamoy still showed glimpses of his all-around prowess. Aside from the praises that are normally heard about the 19-year-old's skills, Jumamoy has a basketball IQ that's beyond his years – with his ability to read defense coverages one of his strongest assets.

With the help of veteran guards Kean Baclaan and Steve Nash Enriquez, expect the five-foot-11 guard to find craftier ways to score while keeping his well-roundedness on other areas of the court. The sky’s the limit for this former NU Bullpup.

PHOTO: UAAP

Janrey Pasaol

Much like his older brother Alvin, FEU’s Janrey Pasaol is a pure bucket-getter.

Other than his scoring ability, the 19-year-old has shown that he can orchestrate for the Tamaraws. Interestingly, Pasaol’s best game in the Filoil tilt came against Jerom Lastimosa and the Adamson Soaring Falcons. The five-foot-11 floor general tallied 16 points, dished out five assists, and grabbed two rebounds, showing that he could compete with one of the UAAP’s best players.

Under new head coach Denok Miranda, expect Pasaol to evolve into a more well-rounded player and one that UAAP fans should keep an eye on for years to come.

PHOTO: ue

Jack Cruz-Dumont

Two-and-through Jack Cruz-Dumont is essentially going to be UE’s swiss army knife heading into Season 86.

A six-foot-two guard/forward, Cruz-Dumont is a three-level scorer with an uncanny talent of finding an open teammate. The 22-year-old is also capable of creating his own shot, either by beating his defender one-on-one or by simply pulling up over shorter opposition. Cruz-Dumont’s size allows him to guard multiple positions as well.

Cruz-Dumont’s vast experience in the collegiate game also plays a big factor in UE head coach Jack Santiago trusting the swingman with huge minutes. Throughout UE’s nine games in the Filoil cup, Cruz-Dumont averaged 31 minutes per game.

Though still adjusting to the physicality of the local scene, expect Cruz-Dumont to come good and become one of the Red Warriors’ key players this year.

Shawn Argente

The Heavy Bombers have just uncovered a hidden gem.

Relatively unknown coming into the preseason, Shawn Argente announced his arrival by consistently being one of the top scorers in a JRU team filled with veteran guards.

At 5-10, Argente makes up for his lack of size with his quickness and agility on the ball. Those traits allow the 21-year-old to get to any spot on the court and quickly get up a shot before his defender could even contest. Through nine games, the rookie Argente led the Heavy Bombers in scoring with a 14.8-point average.

With Ry Dela Rosa, Agem Miranda, and now Shawn Argente sharing the backcourt, expect JRU to surprise a few top teams and even make a push for the Final four in Season 99.

PHOTO: pba images

AJ Royo

At 24-years-old, San Beda’s AJ Royo is not your typical rookie.

Having already played for a couple of colleges and even in the Pilipinas Super League (PSL), the 5-of-8 Royo brings a steady presence to a young Red Lions squad.

For his size, Royo is a good all-around player and also has the capability to shoot the long ball on a consistent basis. The 24-year-old can also be a pest on defense, having the discipline to know when to swipe at the ball to avoid any unnecessary fouls.

Although taking some time to adjust to Yuri Escueta’s system, the former Ateneo de Davao cager is expected to share guard duties with the likes of Jacob Cortez and Emman Tagle this coming year.

Felipe Marasigan

Though being one and done, Felipe Marasigan is set to make a huge impact in his lone year for the Blazers. A six-foot-four forward with a long wingspan, the 24-year-old surely passes the eye test.

Aside from being capable of playing and defending multiple positions, Marasigan can also hold his own in the interior, refusing to back down from bigger opponents while crashing the boards relentlessly. Offensively, Marasigan uses his unusual reach to finish over defenders.

Along with Oczon and the returning Gozum, Marasigan can be the missing piece that the Blazers need to finally claim that elusive NCAA championship.

PHOTO: fiba.basketball

Honorable mentions

Sean Alter - UP

Luke Felipe - FEU

Mason Amos - Ateneo

Jomel Puno - San Beda