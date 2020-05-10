No bidding yet for UAAP broadcast rights even after ABS-CBN shutdown

NO television network can bid yet on the rights for the UAAP as ABS-CBN remains as the collegiate league's broadcast partner.

That is despite the network and the collegiate league failing to come to terms to an extension and the subsequent ABS-CBN shutdown last May 5.

UAAP has been partners with ABS-CBN since 2000, with its games regularly being broadcasted on ABS-CBN Sports+Action (UHF channel 23), with select championship games also being shown on ABS-CBN channel 2.

In a report of Cedelf P. Tupas of the Philippine Daily Inquirer, the two parties have repeatedly met on a possible extenstion of their last deal, signed in 2014, but the expiration of ABS-CBN's franchise stalled the deal which is set to expire on May 31.

The COVID-19 pandemic shutdown sports, and the UAAP cancelled Season 82 on April 17, with its last events being held in early March.

Re-runs of old UAAP basketball and volleyball games were shown on ABS-CBN S+A before the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) ordered the television giant to cease operations last week.

Spin.ph sought the comments of UAAP executive director Rebo Saguisag and current UAAP president Em Fernandez of host Ateneo but they were mum on the situation.

Despite the two parties failing to agree to a deal, UAAP's broadcasting rights remain with ABS-CBN in principle given that there's still no product to be shown.

The TV giant only needs to air the UAAP once there are events held.

In the event that ABS-CBN is not granted a new franchise, it can still offer to the UAAP to show its games through its cable channel Liga and digitally through its websites.

It can also strike a deal with other existing networks to show the events in a block time manner.

The bidding for the broadcast of the next season, set to be hosted by La Salle, can only commence after certain matters are agreed upon.

First is the fate of the shortened Season 82, with these matters being the main discussion when the Board of Managing Directors (BMD) meet after May 15, the current end of the Metro Manila-wide enhanced community quarantine (ECQ).

Even so, protocols need to be defined as the resumption of classes remain in question for all eight member-schools under the ECQ, if extended, or if it gets downgraded to a general community quarantine (GCQ) or a modified community quarantine (MCQ). It is also still uncertain whether government will finally allow mass gatherings, including sports.

Safe to say, until there's no resumption of the games, ABS-CBN remains as the UAAP's official broadcast partner.