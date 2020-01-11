UST, Adamson earn first wins in inaugural UAAP girls' basketball

UNIVERSITY of Sto. Tomas and Adamson University emerged as the first victors in the inaugural UAAP Season 82 girls' basketball tournament.

Erika Danganan powered the Junior Tigresses in toppling the favorites De La Salle Zobel, 63-45, on Saturday at Paco Arena, finishing with 21 points, nine rebounds and six assists.

She also had four steals, two coming late in the first half as a 6-0 run punctuated by a Bridgette Santos layup, made it a 27-16 lead.

That lead increased to 26, after Jane Aranza went coast-to-coast off of her steal from Junior Archer Candice Udal to make it 47-21.

"Nung nag-start kami, gigil kami eh. Yung iba rito galing probinsya, so nanibago pa, gigil pa. Pero nung third quarter, nakabawi na po," said coach Aileen Grajales.

UAAP is holding girls basketball as a demonstration sport with four teams participating.

"Paangat na yung women's basketball so mas maganda yung ginawa ng UAAP, kasi bata pa lang nate-train na natin," Grajales added.

Katelyn Cancio led La Salle with 11 points and seven rebounds.

In the curtain raiser, the Lady Baby Falcons dominated the Lady Eaglets, 121-44.

Mia Miguel had 24 points, 14 rebounds, three steals and an assist for Adamson.

Katrina Agojo also wound up with a double-double with her 12 markers and game-high 17 boards as the Lady Baby Falcons held the Lady Baby Eaglets to just three points in the first quarter and a solitary point in the third frame.

Andrea Sarmiento scored 17 for Ateneo.