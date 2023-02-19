FEU Baby Tamaraws punch ticket to Final Four of UAAP juniors

FAR Eastern University-Diliman scored a 90-77 win over Ateneo to secure a place in the Final Four of the UAAP Season 85 high school boys basketball tournament on Sunday at the Filoil EcoOil Centre.

Luke Felipe scored 21 points, Kirby Mongcopa came through with 15 points, eight boards, and two steals in a reserve role while VJ Pre and Dwyne Miranda each scored 12 points for the Baby Tamaraws, who rose to 9-2.

FEU still in twice-to-beat race

The victory also allowed FEU-Diliman to move in a tie with titleholder Nazareth School of National University in second place, making the twice-to-beat race interesting.

"At least nandoon kami sa standings. We have two remaining games before NU, I hope maging consistent naman kami sa ginagawa naming tama,. Yun lang ang kailangan kong idiin," said Baby Tamaraws coach Allan Albano.

Mat Edding had 16 points, eight boards, and six assists as league-leading Adamson extended its win streak to 10 games following an 83-60 rout of University of the East.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Kristian Porter had 28 points and 24 rebounds while LeBron Nieto chipped in 24 points, six assists and four boards for the Blue Eagles, who dropped into a tie with De La Salle-Zobel at 4-7, a game behind University of Santo Tomas at 5-6.

The Junior Warriors, meanwhile, dropped to 2-9.

The Scores:

Third Game

AdU (83) - Edding 16, Reyes 15, Rosillo 10, De Jesus 6, Sajili 5, Perez 5, Medina 5, Culdora 5, Carillo 4, Tambauan 4, Abayon 3, Bonzalida 2, De Guzman 2, Manlapaz 1.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

UE (60) - Gragasin 11, Roldan 9, De Leon 8, Duque 8, Flores 7, Malonzo 6, V. Reyes 3, F. Reyes 2, Caldit 2, Gatchalian 2, Isip 2, Arcega 0, Bagro 0, Morales 0, Pangilinan 0, Ramos 0.



Quarterscores: 26-19, 46-31, 68-40, 83-60



Fourth Game

FEU (90) -- Felipe 21, Mongcopa 15, Pre 12, Miranda 12, Cabonilas 9, Pasaol 7, Burgos 4, Daa 4, Herbito 3, Salangsang 3, Cabigting 0, Pascual 0.

Ateneo (77) -- Porter 28, Nieto 20, Salandanan 9, Ebdane 8, De Guzman 5, Prado 3, Adevoso 2, Santiago 2, Delos Santos 0, Domangcas 0, Arada 0, Fidel 0, Urbina 0.

Quarterscores: 29-16, 51-34, 72-55, 90-77