La Salle rising star Kieffer Alas invited to two NBA youth camps

DELA Salle-Zobel stalwart Kieffer Louie Alas is one of the young Filipino players invited to participate in two major NBA-organized events in the coming two months.

Alas, 16, will be joining the NBA Academy Asia Development Camp in Singapore this coming May, followed by a stint in the Basketball Without Borders Asia in Abu Dhabi from June 2-5.

The invitation was coursed through the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) and Batang Gilas team manager Dean Castano.

The youngest son of veteran coach Louie Alas played his first season with the Junior Archers and was hailed Rookie of the Year during the La Sallian Athletic Awards.

He was part of the Batang Gilas pool that competed in the FIBA U-16 Asian Championship held in Doha, Qatar last year.

Also invited to the twin NBA camps for the youth is the son of former PBA player and now TNT deputy coach Ranidel De Ocampo, 15-year-old Deydi De Ocampo.