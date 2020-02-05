NU Bullpups hold off FEU to complete elims sweep, advance to finals

DEFENDING champion University-Nazareth School is into the UAAP Season 82 boys' basketball Finals after sweeping the eliminations, capped off by an 80-72 victory over Far Eastern University-Diliman Wednesday at Filoil Flying V Centre in San Juan.

Ernest Felicilda's triple with 52.9 seconds left saved the day for the Bullpups as they averted a 32-point collapse after dominating the first three quarters and enter the payoff period up by 31, 71-40.

That bucket allowed NU to complete a 14-0 romp, mirroring the finishes of Ateneo Blue Eagles in the men's and the NU Lady Bulldogs in the women's divisions, and will now await its date in the best-of-three championship round.

Terrence Fortea led the Bullpups with 17 points and four rebounds, as Reyland Torres chipped in 16 points, nine boards and three assists for their ninth straight Finals appearance.

PHOTO: uaap

Continue reading below ↓

Terrence Fortea looks to make a drop pass in the face of FEU's defense.

Gerry Abadiano also had 11 points and five rebounds.

Coach Goldwin Monteverde, however, is far from satisfied.

"We have to finish what we started. Same pa rin, we will prepare for our next game in the same way," he said.

The Baby Tamaraws will settle with the two-seed with their 12-2 record as they will hold a twice-to-beat advantage in the stepladder semis next Wednesday.

Patrick Sleat paced FEU-Diliman with 17 points, five rebounds, and four assists in a game where it lost forward Cholo Anonuevo to a leg injury.

Jeremy Guarino also played the role of the hero, draining a big three with 3.9 seconds left as Adamson booked its semifinals spot with a 79-76 squeaker over Ateneo.

The victory allowed the Baby Falcons to pull level with the Blue Eaglets with their identical 8-6 cards, setting them up for a knockout duel in the first stage of the stepladder semis.

Continue reading below ↓

Jake Figueroa led Adamson with a monster statline of 26 points and 21 rebounds, as Guarino had 18 and five in the win.

Ateneo banked on Josh Lazaro, who got a double-double of 23 points and 13 rebounds in the loss.

University of the Philippines Integrated School also ended its string of heartbreaks, turning back University of the East, 86-81.

But it wasn't without any scares, as the Junior Maroons lost hold of a 34-point edge and needed Aldous Torculas' triple in the last 20 ticks to end their 19-game losing skid.

Jordi Gomez de Liaño fired 21 points, as Collin Dimaculangan poured 16 points, seven boards and five assists to end the season at 1-13.

University of Santo Tomas capped the season off on a high note, scoring a 95-87 win over De La Salle-Zobel.

Bismarck Lina ended his high school run with a superb showing of 25 points and 16 rebounds, while Jacob Cortez scored 21.

Continue reading below ↓

The win, however, wasn't enough as the Tiger Cubs missed the bus with their 7-7 record.

Kean Baclaan led the Junior Archers with 31 points in the loss.

The Scores:

First Game:

ADAMSON 79 -- Figueroa 26, Guarino 18, Barcelona 14, Erolon 11, Dominguez 5, Quinal 3, Hanapi 2, Cosal 0.

ATENEO 76 -- Lazaro 23, Padrigao 18, Lopez 14, Jaymalin 12, Espinosa 6, Pangilinan 2, Felix 1, De Ayre 0, Ladimo 0, Rubiato 0, G. Salvador 0, M. Salvador 0.

Quarters: 16-11, 30-33, 54-52, 79-76.

Second Game:

UST 95 -- Lina 25, Cortez 21, Biag 10, Ascotia 8, Villarez 7, Calivozo 6, Escoto 6, Jalbuena 3, Javier 3, Maliwat 3, Bugarin 2, Montemayor 1, Bautista 0, Salazar 0.

DLSZ 87 -- Baclaan 31, Cudiamat 18, Tupas 11, Omer 7, Quimado 6, Macasaet 5, Unisa 5, Melecio 2, Milan 2, Dalisay 0, Del Mundo 0, Lawrence 0, Luna 0, Reyes 0, Sevilla 0.

Quarters: 14-22, 33-42, 61-64, 95-87.

Continue reading below ↓

Third Game:

UPIS 86 -- Gomez de Liaño 21, Dimaculangan 16, Torculas 14, Torres 12, Canillas 7, Lopez 5, Napalang 5, Armamento 3, Morejelo 2, Abreu 1, Avinado 0, Cordero 0, Jacob 0, Villarivera 0, Villaverde 0.

UE 81 -- Austria 18, Cruz 15, Marasigan 14, San Juan 11, Montecalvo 10, Montecastro 7, Caliwag 5, Mara 1, Cabili 0, Castillo 0, Pelipel 0, Peralta 0, Serrano 0.

Quarters: 26-13, 59-32, 77-48, 86-81.

Fourth Game:

NS-NU 80 -- Fortea 17, Torres 16 Abadiano 11, Alarcon 9, Felicilda 7, Quiambao 7, Tamayo 5, Enriquez 4, Buensalida 2, Tulabot 2, Duremdes 0, Laure 0, Mailim 0.

FEU-D 73 -- Sleat 17, Estacio 12, Padrones 11, Bagunu 8, Pasaol 7, Saldua 7, Bautista 6, Libago 5, Anonuevo 0, Basilio 0, Mantua 0, Remogat 0.

Quarters: 24-13, 43-21, 71-40, 80-73.